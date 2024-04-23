Johnnie McKnight, former Springfield mayoral candidate, runs for 11th Hampden state House seat

A Springfield educator and former candidate for mayor in 2015, Johnnie McKnight will be on the ballot again this year as he makes a run for the Massachusetts House.

The Springfield Board of Elections confirmed last week that McKnight handed in enough certified signatures to run.

“We're at a crucial juncture in Springfield's history where the need for bold and transformational action outweighs the comfort of steady hands, as my opponent has said many times,” he said in a phone interview. “My campaign is about driving real change and addressing our challenges with compassion, and upholding justice and equality for every resident in the 11th Hampden district.”

McKnight spoke with WAMC last month. He faces Bud Williams, D-Springfield, who has represented the district since 2017, following time as a Springfield city councilor.

In that time, he’s notched committee assignments such as a spot on the powerful Ways and Means Committee. Williams also chairs the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion.

His campaign tells WAMC that Williams will formally kick off his re-election campaign in the weeks ahead.

Asked about his opponent, McKnight said over a political career spanning some 30 years, Williams has “done some great things,” but that it may be a time for change in the district.

McKnight says about two years ago, during the previous election cycle, some had approached him about running. He indicated he was interested in seeing Williams retire, but with the incumbent remaining, plans changed.

“It's like, ‘Hey, when are you going to, you know, hand over the keys and really let someone else have an opportunity to lead?’ because I feel like I'm more in tune to the community than he is,” the candidate said. “And it has nothing to do with age. You know, it's just like - you've been in politics for 30 years - things have changed, but it’s been slow, and we want to speed things up and we want to get things done for the people. And the district has changed as well.”

McKnight finished third in the 2015 mayoral primary, then he made an unsuccessful run for an at-large city council seat in 2019 .

Born in Springfield, McKnight says he was brought up in part by his grandmother, and had a childhood that featured time in Amherst as well as North Carolina.

Now back in the City of Homes and raising his family, he’s been teaching in the area, with experience in grades 5-8.

He’s also continued to work in politics after the city council bid, serving as campaign manager for State Senator Adam Gomez from 2020 to 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McKnight says his platform will be based on the needs of the district as he continues to listen to residents while on the campaign trail.

“I really just want to listen to the people right now,” he explained. “I'm in that process where I'm just listening to what's going on with them. I'm not really focused on what the party is doing, down in Beacon Hill. I just want to really look at ‘Hey, what do we need in our district? What do you need me to fight for in our district?’ because I think that's the most important thing.”

The 11th Hampden District incorporates much of Springfield’s geographic center, stretching into multiple neighborhoods, while staying squarely in the city.

This year’s state primaries are slated for Sept. 3.