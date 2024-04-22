Vermont among states receiving Solar for All grants

Vermont will receive more than $62 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to bring solar energy to low-income and disadvantaged households.

The Vermont Department of Public Service will receive finding from the Solar for All grant competition to help communities develop residential solar and lower electric costs for low-income and disadvantaged Vermonters. The grant will provide the organizational support to install solar, battery storage systems and make electrical upgrades. Vermont Governor Phil Scott said the program "will ... enable low-income households to access and share in the benefits of solar power.”

Vermont’s Department of Public Service is among 49 state-level, six tribal and five multi-state awards the EPA announced on Monday. New York will receive nearly $250 million and Massachusetts was awarded $156 million.

