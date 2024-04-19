Troy City Council's Republican majority fell silent on several measures

The Republican majority on the Troy city council flexed its muscle at Thursday night's finance meeting — with the Democratic council president accusing the GOP of playing politics over the minority’s resolutions.

Among two dozen ordinances and resolutions, three sponsored by the council's minority Democrats failed to be brought to discussion, including the establishment of a social media policy for city employees, a proclamation naming May as "No Mow May," and the passage of a packaging reduction and recycling infrastructure act.

Democratic Council President Sue Steele says Republicans on the council are playing politics. Steele says this is a first in her political career.

"Because three Democrats sponsored legislation, they chose not to move it forward, not even for discussion,” Steele said. “I mean, I fully expected that there might be some no votes. But to not even discuss it is really a slap in the face to the residents who elected us.”

The Council’s three Democrats say the social media policy is meant to encourage safe and responsible social media use on city accounts. The policy would prohibit users from posting personal or political campaign content and designate employees in charge of managing city-operated accounts. And it would prohibit the use of personal devices when managing accounts on behalf of the city.

For his part, Council President Pro Tem Thomas Casey says Thursday’s opposition is not political.

The Republican says after researching "No Mow May," he felt indifferent on the issue, while proclaiming his love for the environment.

“I'm a very big wind and solar person. I care about the environment,” Casey said. “But when you researched it, which I did, there was people on both sides the issue they said, ‘Oh, yeah, it may help but then you mow in June, it really doesn't.’ And there was other people that said, ‘It's not for this area, there's another part of the country that's for.’ So, I did look at it, and I certainly am not against, you know, nature and bees at all.”

As for the packing reduction act, Casey says he doesn't feel it's the council's responsibility to take on such a broad issue.

"We have so much going on in Troy that we really have felt all along, that we wanted to stay out of anything bigger than us and just deal with the City of Troy's problems,” Casey said.

A resolution referred to as "Plant More May" was retracted by its sponsor, Republican councilor Irene Sorriento from District 5.

"I am pulling resolution 73,” Sorriento said. “The ‘Plant More May,’ I want to get more feedback from it. And I think it is a very good idea. Rather than let your grass grow and let critters go into your yard and go against the New York state property and maintenance code. Plant more may just seems a little bit more idealistic, I guess.”

Some items did advance, including funding for Neighborhood Improvement Projects. Projects through the program are meant to brighten public spaces through art, signage, park maintenance, and plantings. Steele and the council agree that the city will become more attractive to current and prospective residents and businesses.

“It brings people together,” Steele said. “And then you have a tangible project that improves the quality of life and it’s a win-win. So, I look forward to seeing the results of these. They're small grants, but they have an impact.”

The council also passed a bond resolution, authorizing the use of $7.5 million in serial bonds for the reconstruction and maintenance of roads, drainage, and parking areas.

Approved measures advanced to the council’s May 2 regular meeting.

During a special meeting after the finance portion, councilors also authorized Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello to enter into an agreement with the Saratoga County Animal Shelter after its current stray animal intake, Mohawk Humane Society in Menands, reached capacity.

