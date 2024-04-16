Chicopee, Massachusetts firefighter arraigned on murder charge following fatal stabbing

52-year-old Jason Chapdelaine of Springfield has been arraigned on a murder charge, days after both he and 48-year-old Eileen Monaghan of Chicopee were found wounded in Holyoke early Sunday morning.

According to the Hampden District Attorney's office, both were located on South Water Street around 1:30 a.m.

Monaghan was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds and died of her injuries, while Chapdelaine was unresponsive, having suffered from self-inflicted wounds.

He was formally arrested later that day.

In a statement, the Hampden County Sheriff's Office described Monaghan as a victim of domestic violence, who died “allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.”

She was the executive assistant for Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and had previously been chief of staff for former State Representative Joseph Wagner.

The office of Chicopee Mayor John Vieau confirms Chapdelaine had been a member of the Chicopee Fire Department and is currently on unpaid leave.

He is due back in court on May 13.

