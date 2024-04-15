Expanded funding for Lake Champlain requested

© 2024
New York Gov. Hochul announces "parameters of conceptual" budget deal, two weeks after deadline
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:15 PM EDT
A view from the Lake Champlain shore
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
A view from the Lake Champlain shore

U.S. Senators from Vermont and New York are requesting expanded funding for programs that support Lake Champlain.

U.S. Senators Peter Welch of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, both Democrats, and Independent Vermont Senator Senators Bernie Sanders are asking the chairs and ranking members of several committees to continue “robust” funding for programs including the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Champlain Basin Program, the Lake Champlain Sea Lamprey Control Program, the Heritage Partnership Program and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

The senators are requesting increased funding for the programs, writing, “We have a responsibility to expand federal support for the Lake so our constituents can benefit from these opportunities for generations to come.”
