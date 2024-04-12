No primaries in northern New York Congressional race

There will be no Democratic or Republican primary in New York’s 21st District Congressional race.

The New York State Board of Elections reports Paula Collins is the only Democrat who filed the required petition to be placed on the ballot. Collins says she is surprised that other candidates failed to make the deadline.

“I have petitioned for candidates in a couple of different jurisdictions and the challenges of petitioning in New York 21 cannot be described. I was pleased that my team was able to come through and to get the required number of signatures on both petitions. But it is tough.”

Collins says her key issues are immigration and broadband access. She will also be on the Working Families Party line. She faces Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a top House Republican, in the general election.