Halfmoon Yellow Ribbon Day celebrated by leaders, veterans

Officials and veterans gathered in Halfmoon to celebrate Yellow Ribbon Day.

The ceremony honored local veterans, currently deployed servicemembers, and the fallen.

Under a cloudless sky at the Halfmoon Veterans Memorial, New York Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Tabankin says the distance between most U.S. citizens and overseas conflicts has led to a decline in material support for the troops.

“Right now we have New York Army National Guard units, your neighbors, deployed to Iraq and Syria fighting ISIS. We have units deployed to Kuwait and other Gulf Coast countries to deter Iranian aggression. And Europe, once again Europe, to deter Russian aggression. So I appreciate this state and this community deciding to actively remember, think of, pray for, and provide support in any form to those who serve or deploy over seas,” said Tabankin.

As of 2022, the percent of the United States population that served or were currently serving had dropped to 6%, down from 22% in 1980.

Tabankin says the care packages collected through the annual Yellow Ribbon donation drive and put together by local organizations are worth far more than the snacks and toiletries within.

“The care packages are more important for the messages they send. They send, ‘we remember you. We support you. And as a community we’ll take care of you as you take care of us.’ And at least that was the message I received from the care packages that were sent to me and my patroon, my company, my battalion,” said Tabankin.

After the ceremony, Halfmoon supervisor Kevin Tollisen said it’s important to support the town’s military families.

“The annual ribbon day is such a great event because it highlights our armed forces and those who serve. And we have so many locally that are serving in our military and it’s just a good way for us to show just a little bit of gratitude and a little bit of thanks for the great job that they do to protect us every day,” said Tollisen.

Dan Nolin is the region four senior ride captain of the Patriot Guard Riders and helped organize the event. He says many overestimate what it takes to make an impact; even a small donation goes a long way.

“It means the world to me to be able to do this, certainly does. Our troops need all the help that they can get. I work for the American Legion as a bartender and I hear lots of stories. You cant even imagine how many people just love what we do here at home for them, with Blue Star Families raising gift packages and all that good stuff,” said Nolin.

Standing in front of two pickup trucks with donation filled beds, Capital Region Blue Star Mothers of America President Donna Abare says it takes a village.

“But the mission is really everybody, the community, because without them we couldn’t do it. Like you heard today so many people say, it’s what’s in the boxes but it’s that they’re not forgotten. So, we will continue to do this forever and ever,” said Abare.

Abare adds that she’s always adjusting the donation list.

“But we’re moms, so if somebody says that they need that, we will move mountains because that’s what moms do,” said Abare.

While Abare and other volunteers need to compile the boxes, she estimates they fell just short of their 300-box goal.