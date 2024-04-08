WAMC Sports Report 4/8/24: South Carolina wins NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75

WOMEN’S MARCH MADNESS

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina have completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark’s historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game. The 38-0 Gamecocks became the 10th Division I team to go through a season without a loss. And they accomplished the feat after they lost all five starters from last season’s team that lost to Clark’s squad in the national semifinals. Clark did all she could to lead the Hawkeyes to their first championship. She scored 30 points, including a championship-record 18 in the first quarter. She will go down as one of the greatest players in NCAA history.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina have completed the 10th perfect season in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history, becoming the first program to accomplish the feat since UConn in 2016. South Carolina had a couple scares throughout the season, but it rallied each time. The Gamecocks were down at the half to Duke, LSU and Tennessee during the regular season. They beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the title game on Sunday.

MEN’S MARCH MADNESS

UConn and Purdue have dominated this year's NCAA Tournament. Now they're set to meet for the national championship at 9:20 tonight in Cleveland. The Huskies are going for the first repeat men's title since Florida in 2006 and 2007. They have beaten five tournament opponents by an average of 25 points per game, with the closest margin coming by 14 points. The Boilermakers are in the title game for the first time since falling to UCLA in 1969 in their lone appearance. Purdue is winning its tournament games by an average margin of 19.6 points.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was in negotiations to potentially leave and take the men’s basketball coaching job at Arkansas, multiple outlets reported late Sunday. Arkansas officials have been in discussions with Calipari about the opening, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, citing anonymous sources. ESPN, also citing anonymous sources, reported that Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal. The 65-year-old Hall of Fame coach has spent the last 15 seasons at Kentucky. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart recently said Calipari would return despite calls for his firing following the Wildcats’ third consecutive early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

NBA

Jalen Brunson scored 43 points and the New York Knicks surged in the second half to win 122-109 on Sunday and hand the Milwaukee Bucks their fourth consecutive loss. The Bucks are facing their longest losing streak of the season and also have dropped six of their last seven. Milwaukee is a game ahead of the Knicks and Orlando Magic in the race for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed behind the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 20 rebounds to extend his streak of double-doubles to 61 games, and the Sacramento Kings routed the Brooklyn Nets 107-77 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points for the Kings, who improved to 45-33 and stopped a two-game slide that had dropped them into ninth in the Western Conference. Sacramento moved back up to eighth later Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to Minnesota. Sabonis owns the seventh-longest streak of double-doubles in NBA history, having moved past Elvin Hayes’ stretch of 60 straight from Oct. 30, 1968, to Feb. 22, 1969. Cam Thomas scored 21 points for the Nets, who had won two straight.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and reached 10,000 in his NBA career, leading the Boston Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 on Sunday night for the 13th straight home victory. Kristaps Porzingis had his third straight double-double with 12 points and 10 boards in just 27 minutes of action for NBA-best Boston. Payton Pritchard scored 20 points, Derrick White had 15 and Jrue Holiday 12 for the Celtics, who have won 14 of their last 16 overall. Dalano Banton led Portland with 28 points and Deandre Ayton had 22 with 14 boards. The Trail Blazers closed a seven-game road trip (2-5).

Tyrese Maxey had a career-high 52 points and the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers overcame Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 in double overtime Sunday night for their fifth straight victory. Wembanyama had 33 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks. Philadelphia star Joel Embiid sat out the second night of a back-to-back. He had played three straight after missing 29 games because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. Maxey reached 50 or more for the third time this season, joining Embiid, Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Maxey had 50 points against Indiana on Nov. 12, and 51 at Utah on Feb. 1.

Paul George scored 23 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, James Harden added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 for their 50th victory. Los Angeles overcame a 26-point deficit for the third-largest comeback victory in franchise history. Terance Mann hit a tying 3-pointer before Amir Coffey followed with a 3 to give the Clippers their first lead since late in the first quarter, 118-115. Max Strus' desperation shot from the right corner missed as time expired. The Cavs had six players in double figures, including all five starters. Darius Garland led with 28 points. Strus and Evan Mobley had 20 points each.

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points, Dante Exum forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from 22 points down for a 147-136 victory over the Houston Rockets. Luka Doncic had 37 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Mavericks took another step toward the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 29 points, and Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 12 assists for the Rockets. Houston was eliminated from postseason contention after not trailing until the final three minutes of regulation.

Myles Turner finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, T.J. McConnell added 22 points and the Indiana Pacers hung on to strengthen their playoff prospects with a 117-115 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Pacers have won four of five to take a 1 1/2-game lead over the Heat for the Eastern Conference’s sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot. Jimmy Butler had 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Heat. Indiana never trailed over the final 45 1/2 minutes but did have to fend off two late charges from Miami that cut the deficit to one both times. Indiana closed it out at the free-throw line.

Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Jalen Suggs added 19 and the Orlando Magic kept up a playoff push that could land them as high as second in the Eastern Conference with a 113-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. The Magic (46-32) moved into a tie for third place in the East by completing a four-game season sweep of the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points for the Bulls and Javonte Green, starting for the first time this season in place of injured forward Alex Caruso, added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Giddey had 20 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for his 11th career triple-double, Isaiah Joe had two key 3-pointers in the final 1:30 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-118 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Oklahoma City remained third in the Western Conference, a game behind Denver and Minnesota. The Thunder had lost their previous three games — their longest skid of the season — with stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams out with injuries. But Aaron Wiggins stepped up with 26 points and Chet Holmgren had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Thunder escaped when Brandon Miller missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent it to overtime.

C.J. McCollum scored 31 points, Zion Williamson had 29 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 113-105 on Sunday, leaving the teams tied for the sixth and final guaranteed Western Conference playoff spot. Both teams are 46-32 with four games remaining, two games behind fifth-place Dallas. The Suns own the tiebreaker, having won the season series 2-1. Williamson returned after sitting out Friday night in a loss at San Antonio because of a finger injury. Devin Booker scored 25 points for Phoenix, but was 0 for 6 from 3-point range. In his previous three games against the Pelicans, he scored 50 or more points, including a 52-point game Monday night in New Orleans. Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 33 points.

Immanuel Quickley had a season-high 31 points and 13 assists, RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat Washington 130-122, handing the slumping Wizards their franchise-worst 64th loss of the season. Kelly Olynyk scored 21 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 20 as the Raptors snapped an eight-game home losing streak and got consecutive wins for the first time since a three-game streak Feb. 22-26. Deni Avdija had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 29 points and 12 assists for Washington. Corey Kispert scored 21 points and Patrick Baldwin had a season-best 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, but the Wizards lost for the sixth time in seven. Washington (15-64) lost 63 games in 2000-01 and again in 2008-09. The Wizards have three games remaining.

Klay Thompson scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Utah Jazz early on the way to a 118-110 win. The Warriors clinched at least a spot in the four-team play-in tournament before the game when Houston lost 147-136 in overtime to Dallas. From the opening tip, Thompson came out looking for his shot to handle the bulk of the scoring load on a night Stephen Curry was held out for rest and Chris Paul started in his place. Reserve Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points with seven 3s to lead the Jazz in their 12th straight defeat and 15th loss in 16.

LeBron James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ meeting with Minnesota due to flu-like symptoms, and Anthony Davis left the game in the first quarter with an eye injury. The Lakers announced three hours before tipoff that James would miss his 11th game of the season. Los Angeles has gone 6-4 without the top scorer in NBA history in its lineup. James had 24 points and 12 assists Saturday while the Lakers beat Cleveland 116-97 for their ninth victory in 10 games. The 39-year-old James has been outstanding in his 21st NBA season, averaging 25.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 68 games.

NHL

Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored, and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves to help the Rangers get their 53rd win to tie a franchise record set in 2014-15. New York has won eight of its last nine games. The Rangers have 110 points to lead Boston by three points for the most in the NHL. New York is also five points up on Carolina for first in the Metropolitan Division. Cole Caulfield and Alex Newhook had goals for Montreal, which has lost three straight. Mike Matheson had two assists and Cayden Primeau finished with 41 saves.

Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin all scored in the first period and Alex Lyon made 37 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1. The win gives Detroit 84 points, moving them past idle Pittsburgh and Philadelphia into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Washington Capitals' overtime loss to Ottawa kept the Red Wings in the top eight in the East.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the decisive goal in the shootout and added two assists to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Roman Josi and Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators and Filip Forsberg and O’Reilly had two assists apiece. Juuse Saros had 23 saves for the Predators. Jack Hughes and Chris Tierney scored for the Devils.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, rookie Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in posting his first NHL shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday. Wallstedt, who gave up seven goals on 34 shots in his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, got the shutout in his first time back in net for the Wild. The Blackhawks were shut out for an NHL-high 13th time this season. The victory keeps Minnesota’s slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. It has 83 points with five games remaining.

Jesper Boqvist scored 2:05 into overtime, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. First-place Boston moved five points ahead of second-place Florida. Both teams have four games left in the regular season — with the Panthers’ all at home. Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1 since coach Jim Montgomery blasted the team during practice on March 25 for their lack of attention to details and not being prepared for the playoffs. Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday. With the game tied 2-all entering the third, Dylan Guenther scored just under five minutes into the period, and Keller added an insurance goal with a slap shot at 14:13. Nick Schmaltz scored an empty net goal. Liam O’Brien also scored for Arizona. Luke Kunin and Henry Thrun scored for San Jose.

Charlie Lindgren allowed three goal on 21 shots and the Washington Capitals lost to the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime. Their sixth consecutive defeat is yet another blow to their playoff hopes late in the NHL season. Washington is now tied with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia one point back of Detroit for the second and final wild card in the Eastern Conference and two behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Jake Sanderson scored the winner 41 seconds into 3-on-3 OT. The Senators ended their skid at three.

Jordan Kyrou scored in the shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 to preserve their slim playoff hopes. Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists, and Zack Bolduc, Matthew Kessel, Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn also scored to help the Blues bounce back from a disastrous 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday. Jordan Binnington finished with 33 saves through overtime and Kyrou had three assists. Frank Vatrano and Leo Carlsson each had two goals, and Nikita Nesterenko also scored in the Ducks’ 14the lss in 16 games. Alex Killorn had an assist for his 500th career point, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves. St. Louis pulled out the win despite giving up a two-goal lead in the third period.

Tyler Seguin scored twice, Thomas Harley had an assist on all three of Dallas’ power-play goals in the second period and the Western Conference-leading Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-4. Dallas now has 107 points, which is five ahead of both Colorado and Pacific Division-leading Vancouver for the top spot in the West. Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston all scored for the Stars, who finished the season series 1-2-1 against the Avalanche. Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots. Sean Walker, Artturi Lehkonen and Brandon Duhaime also scored for a Colorado team that was missing Mikko Rantanen (concussion protocol). Alexandar Georgiev gave up six goals on 36 shots, two days after allowing six goals on 47 shots in a loss at Edmonton.

MLB

Former teammates, Braves executives and family members remember Hank Aaron's unwavering strength despite receiving racist hate mail and threats during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record. Teammates including Dusty Baker and Tom House will return Monday as the Braves celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aaron's record-breaking 715th homer. Baker was on deck and House caught the record homer in the Braves bullpen before delivering the ball to Aaron at home plate. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to attend a preview of a new Aaron exhibit at the Atlanta History Center.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a loud tiebreaking grand slam in the third inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 for their eighth win in 10 games to start the season. Stanton gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead with a 417-foot drive off Bowden Francis that clanked against the facing of an advertisement below the second deck in left field. Stanton fell behind 0-2 in the count before turning on a 2-2 inside fastball and driving it at 110.6 mph for his 11th career slam, his first since September 2022.

Francisco Lindor hit a home run and ended an 0-for-24 skid as the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1. Sean Manaea had another strong outing for the Mets. He lowered his earned-run average to 0.82 after allowing one run and three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. Lindor was 1 for 31 this season coming into the game. It was the third-longest hitless streak of his career. Lindor’s first home run of the season came off Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott in the fourth. The victory gave the Mets their first series win of the season.

Reese McGuire drove in five runs, Tyler O’Neill hit his third home run of the series and the Boston Red Sox finished off 10-game road trip with a 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Tanner Houck allowed only four hits in six shutout innings and struck out seven. The right-hander is the first Boston pitcher to go at least six innings and record seven or more strikeouts in each of his first two outings of a season. David Hamilton and Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which went 7-3 on its season-opening road trip. Mike Trout averted a shutout for the Angels in the eighth inning with his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to left.

MacKenzie Gore pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to avoid a series sweep. Lane Thomas stole three bases and scored the go-ahead run as Washington stopped a three-game slide. Thomas, Joey Meneses and Ildemaro Vargas each had two hits. Gore allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to defeat Philadelphia for the first time in six career outings against the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa accounted for Philadelphia’s damage against Gore, opening the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second and connecting for a solo homer in the fifth.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a diving stop near second base on Edward Oliveras’ grounder in a try for a game-ending double play, then threw wildly past first for an error as two runs scored and gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 win. With the wild win, the Pirates improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2018. Henderson gloved Olivares' grounder and his momentum carried him into second. He tagged the base with his glove, and Henderson hooked his throw around the runner and to the outfield side of Ryan Mountcastle at first as two runs scored.

William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Seattle Mariners 12-4. Contreras finished with four hits and five RBIs. He hit his first homer off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock in the second inning and connected on his second two-run shot off third baseman Josh Rojas, who pitched the eighth. The Brewers had 14 hits. Colin Rea went six innings and allowed seven hits, including RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Rojas. Adames’ home run off the left-field foul pole highlighted a four-run fourth inning.

Ryan Pepiot struck out a career-high 11 batters in six shutout innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2. Pepiot, who came to the Rays in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to L.A., topped his previous high of nine strikeouts which came at Coors Field on Sept. 26 of last season when he threw six innings in relief. The Rays gave him the lead with two runs in the second on Austin Shenton’s RBI double — his first major league hit — and Jose Siri’s RBI single and another in the third on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes.

Zack Gelof had four hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs to help the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1. Gelof hit an RBI triple in the first and scored on JJ Bleday’s single. He connected for his first homer of the season in the second against Jack Flaherty. He also had two singles. Abraham Toro had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Oakland, which collected two wins in the three-game series. Oakland starter Joe Boyle struck out six while pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Riley Greene hit his third homer for Detroit in the eighth inning.

MJ Melendez hit his third home run of the series, a two-run drive in a three-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat Chicago White Sox 5-3 for a four-game sweep. Chicago ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the fourth and led 3-0 in the fifth before Hunter Renroe’s two-run homer off starter Garrett Crochet. Melendez hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Deivi García for a 4-3 lead, his third go-ahead hit of the series. Melendez flipped his bat in triumph.

Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco followed his no-hitter with one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, and the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Six nights after throwing a no-hitter at home against Toronto in his first start of the season, Blanco held the World Series champs without a hit until Adolis García grounded a clean single up the middle with two outs in the sixth. Blanco then retired Evan Carter and was done after 90 pitches. Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer for the Astros, his shot in the third coming right after Dane Dunning had issued consecutive walks.

Michael Harris II hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, left-hander Chris Sale gave Atlanta’s rotation a boost in his first home start, and the Braves beat Arizona 5-2 to cap a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. Sale, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in an offseason trade for Vaughn Grissom, allowed two runs on four hits with no walks in 5 1/3 innings. Sale retired Arizona’s first 10 batters before giving up two runs in the fourth, when Christian Walker had a run-scoring single. Matt Olson had a solor homer and Austin Riley hit a two-run shot for the Braves.

The Miami Marlins ended their team-record nine-game losing streak starting the season when Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon hit three-run homers in a six-run first inning that lifted them over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3. Miami had been the first team to start 0-9 since Atlanta and Minnesota in 2016. The Marlins avoided becoming the first team to lose its first 10 games since the 2002 Chicago White Sox began 0-11. Max Meyer got his first major league win, allowing one run and three hits in six innings.

Cody Bellinger homered against his former team, Shota Imanaga threw four shutout innings in a rain-shortened start, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1. Imanaga was lifted after the game resumed following a weather delay of nearly three hours. The left-hander allowed two singles, struck out three and walked none, giving him 10 scoreless innings over his first two big league starts. The Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games. They took two of three in a weekend set that showcased four of the majors’ top Japanese players. Shohei Ohtani doubled in Mookie Betts in the eighth to account for the Dodgers’ only run.

Matt Chapman drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres 3-2 for their first series win this season. San Diego led 2-0 before Chapman’s RBI groundout in the sixth on a potential inning-inning, double-play grounder to Jake Cronenworth. Ryan Walker pitched a hitless inning in relief of Logan Webb, who allowed two runs in seven innings. San Francisco drew 40,149 in its third straight sellout, matching its 2023 total.

Cleveland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)

Jerry Grote, the catcher who helped transform the New York Mets from a perennial loser into the 1969 World Series champion, has died. He was 81. Grote had suffered from heart issues and died in Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. A two-time All-Star, Grote played 16 major league seasons and batted .252 with 39 homers and 404 RBIs. He nurtured a young pitching staff led by Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Gary Gentry led the Mets to the 1969 World Series title.

SOCCER

Defender Eric Miller scored his first career goal late in the second half and the Portland Timbers rallied from a three-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City. Portland (2-3-2) ended a three-match losing streak in the midst of playing five of six on the road. Sporting KC (2-1-4) missed a chance to move into a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference. The club has trailed in just 17 of 630 minutes this season.

NASCAR

William Byron took the lead with 73 laps to go and held onto it during a two-lap overtime finish to enhance Hendrick Motorsports’ celebration of its 40-year anniversary with a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway. Byron was the first of the contenders to pit under a green flag and moved to the front 31 laps later when the all the drivers had finally pitted. He won for the third time this season, and the second time on the 0.526-mile oval. Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, giving the team the first 1-2-3 finish in track history.

GOLF

Akshay Bhatia is headed to the Masters after winning the Valero Texas Open. He never imagined how it would pan out. Bhatia had a six-shot lead going to the back nine. He had to make a 12-foot birdie putt just to force a playoff with Denny McCarthy. Bhatia won when McCarthy dumped a wedge into the water. It was a tough ending for McCarthy considering how brilliant he played. He made eight birdies on the back nine, including the last seven in a row for a 63. Bhatia held his own finishing with a 67. Rory McIlroy was a distant third.

Nelly Korda won the T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday became the first LPGA Tour player in 16 years to win four straight starts, taking four of the first seven holes and going on to beat Leona Maguire 4 and 3 at Shadow Creek. Lorena Ochoa in 2008 was the last player to win four consecutive starts. The top-ranked Korda will try to tie the record of five — set by Nancy Lopez in 1978 and matched by Annika Sorenstam in 2004-05 — in two weeks at the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship. Because Korda took seven weeks off after winning in January in Florida, this victory was her third straight in a scheduled event. Korda earned $300,000 for her 12th career victory.

TENNIS

Danielle Collins powered to her second straight WTA title, following her Miami Open victory last week with the Charleston Open championship on Sunday. Collins defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 for her 13th straight match win. She became the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to win Miami and Charleston in consecutive weeks. The 30-year-old Collins has announced that this will be her last year on tour. She already has made it a memorable one with her consecutive showings.

