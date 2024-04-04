WAMC: Live from Totality in Tupper

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio will offer live anchored coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse from The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, N.Y.

The site will fall in the line of totality around 3:28 p.m. during WAMC’s live broadcast from 3-4 p.m. Totality is scheduled to last for more than 3 minutes.

WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke and Ian Pickus will interview expert guests and set the scene at one of the region’s most popular spots to catch the eclipse.

Among several events tied to the eclipse, The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory is providing a live feed from NASA on a giant screen as part of the gathering.

“The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory is pleased to be able to host this event for people in the Northeast and from all over and we’re happy WAMC has chosen us for this broadcast,” says Sky Center President Seth McGowan.

The special broadcast will be available on the air on WAMC stations, at wamc.org, and by following WAMC’s social media accounts.

“The solar eclipse is a rare and exciting time for our region,” says interim WAMC President and CEO Stacey Rosenberry. “We are excited to broadcast live during this unique event.”

