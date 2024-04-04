Massachusetts Governor’s Council unanimously approves sweeping pardons for all marijuana possession convictions prior to March 2024

On March 13th, first-term Democratic Governor Maura Healey announced her historic plan.

“Today I am exercising my executive power as governor under the Massachusetts Constitution, subject to approval by the Governor's Council, to pardon all misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession on record in our state,” said Healey.

The former state attorney general follows President Joe Biden’s similar moves on the federal level to forgive marijuana possession charges. Her plan the first of its kind on the state level.

“We believe that this is the most sweeping cannabis partisan ever proposed by any governor in the United States,” the governor continued.

District 8 Councilor Tara Jacobs, who represents much of Western Massachusetts on the Governor’s Council, spoke with WAMC last month.

“To me, this is one step, a first step – and I hope there'll be more that go even further – but it's a step in the right direction in course-correcting some of the systemic injustice in our in our system that have negatively impacted marginalized communities, and taking this step is, first off, a signal of this administration's intention to use clemency to course-correct and offer second chances, and I'm nothing but supportive of that,” said the councilor.

She said marijuana convictions – even in an era of legalized recreational use – can still remain a burden on residents.

“There's a couple of things that it can affect, have an impact on- One being certain areas of education and employment, getting certification, things like becoming a nurse or other healthcare career paths," said Jacobs. "There have been impacts in the past that I think, to some degree, have moderated more recently, but an ability to get a student loan, and then on the back end, employment and housing opportunities have been impacted. And so, for anyone who is still feeling the impact of what to a large degree was an injustice in their life, this will help clear the way for more opportunities and hopefully a better life.”

Wednesday afternoon, the Governor’s Council offered unambiguous support for Healey’s pardons with a unanimous vote of approval.

“I have confidence in my colleagues that they will support this important measure that will finally give people a chance to go on with their lives," said District 3 Councilor Marilyn Devaney. "The council today is sending a message that this administration believes in second chances, and I wish them all good luck, who will benefit from this in their endeavors.”

“This is important stuff for the body, along with all the other pardons and the new clemency guidelines that we've been able to issue," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "Just want to make sure we're always considering ways to make our criminal justice system more fair and more equitable, and hopefully with today's action, we’ll affect thousands of people in Massachusetts who will no longer have a record to something that is now no longer illegal.”

Healey issued a statement shortly after the vote, saying the state made history and thanking the council for its due diligence:

“Massachusetts made history today. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Council for their due diligence in approving my request to pardon all state misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions. Thousands of Massachusetts residents will now see their records cleared of this charge, which will help lower the barriers they face when seeking housing, education or a job. I want to thank President Biden for his leadership on this issue, and I’m proud that Massachusetts was able to answer his call to action in this momentous way. I hope that other states will follow our lead as we work together to make our communities more fair and equitable.”

The pardon is effective immediately, and Massachusetts says it will begin updating records to reflect the decision. To find out how to request a certificate for a marijuana pardon, click here.