New Burlington, Vermont mayor and city council to be sworn in Monday evening

The new mayor and city councilors will be sworn in tonight in Burlington, Vermont before Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak delivers her inaugural address.

During the Burlington City Council’s organizational meeting beginning at 6, five new and three reelected councilors will be sworn in to a panel that retains its Democratic majority.

Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, the city’s first female and LGBTQIA mayor, said on election night March 5th that community safety will be her first priority.

“That‘s why I’ll appoint a special assistant to my office to really build out a comprehensive community safety system, that includes police as an essential portion of it, but build out knowing that we need social workers. We need more street outreach folks. We need mental health crisis professionals who can be on a crisis response team. That is what will truly build a safer Burlington.”

Mulvaney-Stanak replaces Democrat Miro Weinberger, who declined to seek a fifth three-year term.

The city council will also choose a new council president.

