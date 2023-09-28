Burlington Mayor Weinberger will not seek re-election

The mayor of Vermont’s largest city will not seek another term. Democrat Miro Weinberger, in office since 2012 and following a narrow victory in 2021, announced the decision Thursday at the Burlington City Arts Building.

“In this room 12 years ago, right here, I announced my intent to run for mayor of Burlington,” Weinberger said. “I said we would fix the city's finances, hold city officials accountable, and get stuck installed projects moving again. I promised the people of Burlington a fresh start, hard work and a steady hand during the crises of our times. I didn't know then, of course, that those crises would include a global pandemic, an insurrection, an economic shutdown, and then sustained high inflation. I didn't imagine standing here that day that we would see a multiyear shutdown of the largest construction project in the state's history, the city's history, an unprecedented drug epidemic, and the closure of only high school. But if I had known then what I know now, it wouldn't have mattered. I would have stepped up for this job without hesitation. Serving the people of Burlington, with an amazingly talented and committed team and in partnership with so many people who care deeply about this city has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.”

In recent years, Weinberger has focused on issues like the city’s housing crunch and public safety. Quality-of-life complaints came on the heels of a city council-backed effort to scale back the police force, which Weinberger opposed.

“Deciding whether or not seek another term has been one of the most difficult decisions I've faced in this job or in my life really,” the mayor said. “After 12 years, the longest unbroken stretch of any mayor, with the pandemic behind us, the economy largely recovered and investment and progress on track to continue, I have decided that now is the right time to conclude my service as mayor.”

Town Meeting Day is in March.

The Progressive Party, a significant force in city politics that would like to reclaim the mayor’s office, congratulated Weinberger on his tenure and says it plans to run a robust mayoral campaign.