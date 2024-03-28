Citywide property reassessment in Albany leads to confusion for homeowners

After a rare citywide property reassessment in Albany, residents will have a chance to challenge the update.

When reassessment notices began showing up in the mail, some Albany residents became alarmed. Concerns about tax increases snowballed when senior citizens began contacting city and county officials after their assessments jumped dramatically, some doubling.

Common Council President Corey Ellis says homeowners should be alarmed. "Our seniors are nervous, when they saw their assessment going up, sometimes 200%, people are nervous. Going through the appeals process can be daunting, especially for seniors. And so people are just feeling uneasy about this whole process and a lot of people are feeling like they won't get a fair shake when they do appeal their assessment," Ellis said.

Fellow Democrat City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar wants sticker-shocked taxpayers to know just because your valuation went up on your assessment form, doesn't mean your tax bill will follow.

"The most important thing that people need to realize is that if you disagree with that, with the assessment value that the assessor has put on the property, call the office, email the office, go on the assessor's website, and you can contest the evaluation, and they're more than happy to assist you in that process," said Shahinfar. "It used to be a little bit of an intimidating process where people had to go through the books and you know, pick out properties. And it's going to be much easier, much simpler. Those who have gone through the process the last couple of years have seen the advancements in the assessors's office on technology."

Ellis cites multiple instances where people have complained that their neighbor's property was assessed at a lower rate.

"A number of people who own some property have said that. They've called the assessor's office that their assessment was incorrectly done with no proof," Ellis said. "So if you send in a lower assessment of a property that's equal to yours, and they tell you that lower assessment is correct, that's the problem, then folks won't trust the process. And they don't believe the process to be fair."

Shahinfar explains how it works. "The assessor uses a comparable sale of similar types of homes, say a ranch, two family raised ranch, colonial, three-family, based on square footage, and based on 12 different valuation districts within the city. So just because your neighbor's house sold doesn't necessarily mean your house is going to be going for the same price. A lot of it is really based on square footage. And they also take an assumption that the house is in average condition. So if it is not an average condition, it is hasn't been updated in decades, which many homes are in the city of Albany, that can affect your value of your home. But the assessor needs to know that and the only way they can know that is by going into the house. The assessor's office can't go into people's homes on their own, but they can be invited in by people, if they're contesting their assessment,” said Shahinfar.

Trey Kingston is the city Assessor. “The sole purpose of a revaluation is to just make sure that everybody's paying their fair share, that everybody is assessed and therefore taxed equitably," Kingston said. There's not any increase or decrease in revenue from doing this. And you know, that's the main reason for doing it. That's the only reason for doing it. I shouldn't say the main reason. It is just to ensure that you're paying what you should be. No more no less than you should be, according to state law.”

Shahinfar says assessors have made numerous house visits in recent weeks as people contest their assessments, the first since 2016. He is asking that taxpayers who feel slighted get in touch, noting the informal assessment period runs through April 15.

"From April 15, to May 28th is a more formal contest of assessments, where people can actually formally contest their assessments, the website will be open by them with the information that will have the comparable sales in the city that the assessment is based on. It's all much easier than it used to be. And people should, if they disagree with the assessment, I can't say it enough, contact the assessor's office and contest the assessment," Shahinfar said.

Ellis asks disgruntled residents to also phone or email their Common Councilor, who will advocate on their behalf.