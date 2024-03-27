© 2024
All Things Considered

State’s attorney’s law license suspended

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
Addison County State's Attorney Eva Vekos
Eva Vekos for Addison County State's Attorney - Facebook
Addison County State's Attorney Eva Vekos

A Vermont state’s attorney’s license to practice law has been temporarily suspended.

Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos was arrested in late January when she failed a sobriety test after arriving at a crime scene. She subsequently pleaded not guilty, took a paid medical leave and returned to work in early March.

A petition had been filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel requesting an interim suspension of her license to practice law. On Wednesday the Vermont Supreme Court issued the suspension, ruling that because she did not cooperate with the Disciplinary Counsel’s professional misconduct investigation her behavior “presents a substantial threat of harm to the public.”

A state’s attorney is an elected position and is not required to be a lawyer.
