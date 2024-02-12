Addison County, Vermont State’s Attorney arraigned for DUI

The Addison County State’s Attorney was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court Monday and formally charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or DUI.

Eva Vekos was arrested just after 8 p.m. on January 25th in Bridport after she drove to a crime scene to meet with Vermont State Police detectives. Troopers say the 54-year-old Vekos smelled of intoxicants and was slurring her speech and admitted to drinking alcohol but refused to take a field sobriety test. She was arrested and also refused to do a breath test.

During her arraignment Monday she pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance.

The court ordered a change of venue to Chittenden County Superior Court for all further appearances.

