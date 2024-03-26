Officials tour cybersecurity center under construction at Springfield Union Station

Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district got a tour of the nascent cybersecurity center that will bear his name.

The former mayor of Springfield was joined by current Mayor Domenic Sarno and other officials for a walk through the “Richard E. Neal Cybersecurity Center for Excellence” Tuesday, where drywall, light fixtures and more were being installed.

“I'm quite impressed, largely because I think the vision that we embraced here decades ago, has come almost to full-fruition,” Neal told reporters.

According to Springfield Technical Community College, the space will be used as a “dynamic hub for advancing cybersecurity awareness, education, innovation and battling global security threats.”

STCC says the 6,000-square-foot facility will have everything from a simulated training environment known as a “cyber range,” to a security operations center, as well as regional businesses.

All with as many as a hundred students making use of the facility daily.

“This project has been in the works for a long time and the construction was delayed a little bit - we're very excited to get it going,” said Mary Kaselouskas, vice president and chief information officer for STCC.

The CIO also guided both Neal and Sarno through the construction site.

She says naming the center after the congressman was more than appropriate, given the $3 million of Congressionally Directed Spending it received as a result of Neal’s efforts.

The center was also the recipient of a $1.46 million state grant, as well as $500,000 from the City of Springfield.

Kaselouskas adds that the center’s creation has the potential to develop cybersecurity talent needed not just in the state, but in the Pioneer Valley.

“We know at STCC, about 70 percent of our students stay in the area,” she said. “So, this is natural for us - to be able to develop and grow and keep our talent.”

She says a formal unveiling of the center is slated for the summer.

The center is a collaboration between STCC, the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, and CyberTrust Massachusetts, a non-profit devoted to developing what is calls a “cyber workforce.”

College president Dr. John B. Cook tells WAMC that having the collaboration take root in the heart of Springfield is nothing short of a big deal.

“The fact that we've got higher education partnership along with local, state, and federal funding support - that's really having it all come together,” the president said.

STCC also partners with a number of local colleges, including Elms College, Bay Path University, and Western New England University.

Speaking of large projects, revitalizing Union Station itself has been a long-term effort involving both Neal and Sarno. Dormant for decades, millions of dollars have gone into restoring the transportation hub, which reopened in 2017.

According to Neal, the train and bus station is now 80 percent occupied.

Adds Sarno, expect another announcement involving Union Station soon.

“Another good day here in the City of Springfield, especially at Union Station, and stay-tuned, Congressman Neal and I will have some more announcements about the surrounding area pertaining to Union Station and adjacent areas,” he said.