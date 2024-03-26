Northeastern Woodworkers Association hopes to carve out new community with annual showcase

The Northeastern Woodworkers Association held its annual showcase in Saratoga Springs this weekend, hoping to inspire the next generation of craftspeople.

In its 31st year, the NWA’s showcase draws hobbyists from around the globe. Organizer Dave Lombardo says it’s one of the largest turnouts they could have asked for given the weekend’s spring snowstorm.

“Because the people that were able to make it, they were the hardcore people. They got to see all the booths, they got to not compete for space, not compete for parking, it was great,” said Lombardo.

Eric Marczak, who’s been making wooden instruments for more than three decades, is manning one of the dozens of booths throughout the Saratoga Springs City Center.

*flute playing*

Marczak says woodworking has always been a spiritual practice for him.

“I carved my first totem pole in 1959 when I was 13-years-old, and I’ve never stopped woodworking since. And I’ve been collecting wood for over 35 years, I have a barn full of wood. And I have this terrible disease, it’s an addiction I’m sure,” said Marzcak.

Marczak says working with wood is unlike any other material.

“We’re working with material from fabulously large creatures who’ve given their life. And so, we take this dead wood and we give it a second life, we give it a reincarnation, and in some cases three times. You let the wood—ask the wood what it wants to be because this is a sacred material,” explained Marzcak.

While the convention draws seasoned craftspeople, many of the organizers are itching to attract newbies to the hobby.

Steve Vanderzee is an NWA co-chair sitting in front of a table covered in freshly-made toys and wood-block puzzles.

“As I say I’m looking for younger people. Alright, when they’re about four-foot tall, that’s a little too young. But if I can catch mom or dad to join the club to make more toys for the little guy or girl, its special. Because again, yeah you might say I’m being a little greedy or a little self-serving, but, to me, it means the skills pass on to somebody else,” said Vanderzee.

Mauricio Kolenc flew to Saratoga Springs from Uruguay and is sitting in a quiet back room of the city center. He says he hand-carved his first bench when he was four.

“I saw my father working in a bank and he was always well dressed and he didn’t want to know anything about the bank when he returned home. And the people that worked with their hands were always happy. They were, for example, in a birthday party and they were all talking about wood and machines and ‘woah, that wood is so nice, it smells so good,’ and that’s what really appealed to me that they were so happy doing that,” said Kolenc.

Kolenc teaches woodworking out of his studio in Uruguay and is one of several professionals giving seminars for more invested showcase attendees.

“I don’t want the craft to die. I want to, I think it’s our duty as craftsmen to leave the craft a little better than what we received. And I think that all this knowledge must not die,” said Kolenc.

Back on the showcase floor, James Lefebvre has been running the Totally Turning station which pairs newbies with veterans to create handmade wooden pens.

Taking some time away from the lathes to look through the showcase gallery, Lefebvre echoes the sentiment that the weekend is all about preserving the craft by seeding interest.

“Well, you’ve got to realize that through appreciation is where you come to want to learn more. And our program, their entire goal is teaching. Providing a learning environment for people to learn and enjoy woodworking of all varieties, including woodturning. So by expanding things like this show more people are introduced to what we do therefore want to join our organization and learn,” said Lefebvre.

Northeast Woodworkers Association