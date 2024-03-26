Burlington City Council considers final passage of Neighborhood Code zoning ordinance

The last meeting of the current iteration of the Burlington, Vermont City Council was held Monday night. Councilors passed revisions to the city’s housing zoning code and bade farewell to outgoing councilors.

The primary focus of the council meeting was a proposal to adjust the Neighborhood Code or zoning for housing across the city. During public comment, the community was divided over whether the council should pass the measure or return it to the ordinance committee for more work.

Ward 1 resident David Cawley supported passage.

“The proposed changes I believe are a key step to address the housing needs for our city,” stated Cawley. “I believe the Neighborhood Code changes are needed to keep Burlington viable for the future and help to stabilize housing by adding smaller, more affordable housing types.”

Burlington resident Laura Hollowell rented for 40 years before recently buying a home. She said the Neighborhood Code would bring massive rezoning rather than incremental change.

“I feel the code hands the keys of our city to developers and removes the guardrails that protect our neighborhoods from speculation and overdevelopment,” Hollowell said. “I urge the city council to reject the current Neighborhood Code and support a new and better code that protects housing and our neighborhoods.”

The council considered seven amendments to the Neighborhood Code to assuage the concerns of residents. After passing six of the seven, some councilors then expressed reservations about passing the revised code. South District Democrat Joan Shannon says the process had been problematic.

“My strong preference would be to refer this to the Ordinance Committee but I understand that we are not likely to have the votes for that tonight and so I have decided not to make that motion and waste our time,” Shannon said. “And I appreciate this compromise which allows me in the end to support this.”

East District Democrat Tim Doherty had preferred the code be sent back to committee.

“I also can count votes and I recognize that there is not the support, or even close to it, on the city council to take that action,” said Doherty. “So I will support the Neighborhood Code reluctantly as amended despite my preference to send it back to the committee.”

The Neighborhood Code passed unanimously.

This was the last full city council meeting before five new councilors and a new mayor are sworn in next Monday.

Ward 7 Independent Ali Dieng, who opted not to run for reelection on Town Meeting Day March 5th, elicited laughter as he expressed his farewell and thanks.

“Who would think one day that this New American from Africa with no English or broken English would run for City Council and win?” posed Dieng. “I am not a Democrat. I am not a Progressive. I was just Ali Dieng and you gave me the opportunity to serve. Councilor Shannon, you always come in my dreams. I don’t know for some reason. To my Progressive city councilors I really tried to be like you but I could not. I definitely could not.”

“We still love you, babe,” Progressive Melo Grant interjects.

“But you all contributed to my leadership style and to the love of this city,” continues Dieng. “And Mr. Mayor for Governor. Maybe!”