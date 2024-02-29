Burlington City Council considers neighborhood zoning changes

The Burlington, Vermont City Council reviewed a number of items during its meeting this week but proposed changes to the city’s Neighborhood Code zoning dominated discussion.

The city council is considering an amendment to the city code that would create a new way to zone residential districts that would allow for an increased number and range of housing types.

Residents could opt to comment on the plan during the council’s regular public comment period or a later public hearing on the proposal. Former city councilor Sharon Bushor found a common theme among those who commented.

“Throughout almost everyone’s comments tonight was affordability, that they believe that more housing will translate to affordable housing," Bushor observed. "And unless affordability is part of the plan that won’t happen. And I think that they’re being misled and what we’re going to have is, with building materials so high, it’s going to be high cost to rent an apartment and/or own a place. And I don’t think it’s going to meet the needs of so many of those young professionals and young people who want to stay in Burlington and work here.”

While two amendments had been offered, Ward 5 Democrat Ben Traverse moved to approve earlier technical amendments proposed by the office of city planning to the zoning code and that another public hearing be held on March 25th.

“The reason why I moved it for another public hearing is because my understanding is that the underlying ordinance perhaps does not have majority support of this council yet, which is disappointing. But it is important to me that we find a path forward," said Traverse. "I understand the concerns that many have with respect to the potential changes that may come to neighborhoods. But I also believe that zoning will result in more gradual changes. And the reality here is that Burlington is becoming an increasingly unaffordable city for a number of folks to live in and from my perspective we really can’t delay much further in terms of opening up opportunities here.”

Councilors unanimously approved the motion and added four additional amendments to be included in the March public hearing.

City councilors also held three work sessions. One focused on Decker Towers — an 11-story residential complex for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities. Needles, garbage and debris are strewn throughout the building as crime and drug activity increase in and around the site. Burlington Housing Authority board members told the council they are formulating a plan to deal with the problems. During public comments residents pleaded for help and Burlington Firefighters Association president Kyle Blake reinforced the need for action.

“I just wanted to echo the concerns that were brought forward by the community, the residents," Blake said. "The crime is one thing. We’re starting to see it affect our ability to provide emergency medical and fire services. I’ve responded to a call within the last month where an individual who is not a resident of that building was tampering with a critical piece of the fire protection system. That’s a huge problem. That’s a life safety problem. Additionally, I’ve been to a call where we could not enter the building because at the same time there was a report of an individual with a firearm wandering the hallways. That’s a delay in a critical emergency medical service. Something needs to change. The residents have put up with far too much for far too long.”