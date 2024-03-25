Very Hungry Caterpillar Day celebrated at Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

Translated into over 80 languages and selling millions of copies since its release, Eric Carle’s picture book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” is a mainstay in children’s literature and was the center of a celebration Sunday.

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art held its annual “Very Hungry Caterpillar Day,” featuring activities for small children, complete with a few chances to “meet” the caterpillar himself.

“We adore the Hungry Caterpillar. So, coming to meet him –“started Adrienne Lumpkins, before 2-year-old daughter Eliza added to the conversation.

“I got to hug!” the child told WAMC.

“She got to give him a hug-“ Adrienne said, before Eliza noted she also gave the mascot a kiss.

Both met the nearly-7-foot-tall caterpillar mascot that posed for photos with families, including the Lumpkins, who including dad, Jordan, made their way up from Willimantic, Connecticut.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC The Lumpkins family, including (from left to right) Jordan, Eliza, and Adrienne, made their way to The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art Sunday, March 24, 2024, for the museum's "Very Hungry Caterpillar Day" event.

The line for a photo stretched nearly the length the museum’s main hall.

Also across the museum were an assortment of activities, from art-making stations to a special story time hour, featuring a guest author.

It’s a day the museum looks forward to every year, according to Director of Education Courtney Waring, who tells WAMC the occasion not only celebrates the book, but also helps ring in the new season.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Day’s essentially the first day of spring, and we try to celebrate it either the weekend before or after,” Waring explained. “And it is just a big celebration of all things ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar.’ This book that Eric Carle did back in 1969 is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and it is cherished throughout the world.”

The book tells the tale of a caterpillar that takes a chunk out of a wide variety of different foods before going on to become a butterfly.

Dressed for the occasion was author and illustrator Kevin McCloskey. McCloskey’s shirt, sweater and jacket were all bug-themed, covered in drawings of insects and more.

Calling Carle a master of his craft, McCloskey says his own latest work also deals with caterpillars, making a natural fit for the occasion.

“So, my latest book is ‘Caterpillars’ and I wrote to the museum here, and I said, ‘Well, could I do a little talk?’ and they said ‘Well, wait, wait until spring - we have a day called ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Day.’ And that's why I'm here today. It's just perfect.”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC Author and illustrator Kevin McCloskey shows off his "buggy" jacket and sweater before hosting the story time segment of the “Very Hungry Caterpillar Day" put on by The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The occasion also included a museum-wide scavenger hunt, films, and more for kids – an experience Adrienne Lumpkins says can be valuable for a growing child.

“I think it's great to expose children to art and literature and to see so many families here meeting the caterpillar and doing the art projects, and, you know, getting some fresh air outside. It's great. I think it says a lot about how important family is to a lot of people.”

The museum has been a WAMC underwriter.