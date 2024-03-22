Mass. LG Driscoll speaks at Farm and Sea to School conference in Northampton

Smith College hosted a gathering focused on promoting agriculture to students, getting fresh produce into schools, and the effects of climate change.

The 7th annual “Massachusetts Farm & Sea to School Conference” featured Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and other leaders.

Speaking with reporters, the Democrat touted the role farmers play in the Bay State.

“The agricultural economy and the work that our farmers do, particularly our local farms here in Massachusetts, is so critical to the success of the Commonwealth - not just for the food that ends up on tables and restaurants and kitchens every day, but frankly, in our economy, particularly in western Mass.,” Driscoll said.

Census data from 2022 put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found Massachusetts is home to more than 7,000 farms.

According to the non-profit Franklin Land Trust, nearly 28 percent of those farms can be found in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties.

The work of those farms, as well as fisheries, was spotlighted throughout the day Friday.

The event was put on by Massachusetts Farm to School, an organization that says it quote “strengthens local farms and fisheries and promotes healthy communities by increasing local food purchasing and education at schools.”

Co-Director Simca Horwitz tells WAMC that by fostering connections between farmers, food distributors and schools, students ultimately win out by getting more fish and veggies into their diets.

“Bringing local food into school meals is a way to get students access to healthier foods, and really delicious foods as well,” she said. “And the school lunch is such an important part of the school day, if kids don't have healthy school meal, they're not set up and ready to learn.”

As the group enters its 20th year, Horwitz says the conference is an opportune time for learning as well as networking.

It’s also an opportunity for young people to find out more about where food comes from, as well as the impact climate change is having on the industry.

Legislation that would establish farm-to-school grants and bolster the agricultural sector was also promoted. The bill was put forward by Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester Senator Jo Comerford.

Comerford also highlighted how last year, the state provided $20 million in aid to farmers following severe weather that left acres of crops devastated.

“As far as I know, this is the first direct payment to farmers in a disaster situation in the Commonwealth,” the senator said. “And it set a beautiful precedent, because in the fiscal year ‘25 budget, thanks to the leadership of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, there is a proposal for a disaster relief program.”

Among those farms was the family-run Mountain View Farm, a community supported agriculture farm, or CSA, that has land in Easthampton, Northampton and Hadley.

45 acres were ruined during the storms, according to Ollie Perrault, whose family runs the farm.

Perrault, who works with the conservation group Mass Audubon as a Youth Climate Leadership representative, attended the conference.

Speaking with WAMC, Perrault highlighted how direct aid from the community helped get Mountain View back on its feet for this season.

“Our community is really the reason why we were able to start up again this spring, and why we can get back to it and continue providing fresh, local veggies for our community,” Perrault said.

The activist was also a panelist during the conference, discussing initiatives to reform climate education in the state in an effort to break the topic out from just science classes.