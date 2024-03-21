Local school districts comply with New York mascot mandate

New York state public school districts are complying with a state mandate to remove indigenous nicknames and imagery by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

The Mechanicville City School District in Saratoga County has long been home to the Red Raiders. But in compliance with the Education Department policy, the district has launched an online survey to collect public opinion on changing its nickname and mascot.

While acknowledging resistance to the change within the district, Mechanicville Superintendent Kevin Kolakowski wants the school community to lend their voices to the process.

“It is the upmost importance for us on our end to ensure that as we’re moving forward, that we do so in a unified way,” said Kolakowski. “And I want to be clear, that as we’re moving forward in this whole process, whether we’re Raiders, Red Raiders, or any other name, we are Mechanicville.

The survey will remain available on the district's website through the end of the week. Districts that do not comply with the policy are at risk of losing state funding.

The Education Department recommends districts “employ the most economical approach to addressing these requirements, in both time and capital.”

Kolakowski notes the potential high costs for adopting a new moniker and mascot.

“There are some qualifiers that, for some of your big-ticket items, like your turf fields, which are a substantial charge, or the scrubbing of a gym floor, you can put in hardship waivers for a short time in order to at least spread out the cost of what this is going to be,” said Kolawski. “But, in the same breath, it’s a significant amount of money that should be used for kids and program, not for the mandated rebranding of a logo or mascot.”

Mechanicville is starting the process of changing its nickname after the South Colonie Central School District Board of Education last month officially adopted its new moniker, the Wolfpack, retiring its Raiders name.

Colonie’s Native American imagery was phased out by the district about a decade ago. Superintendent David Perry said Colonie initially petitioned to keep its Raiders nickname, but was denied.

“So, at the time, we developed a strategic plan for engaging our students, our community members, and set out – just about a year ago, this time – in March of ’23, looking at what we needed to do,” said Perry.

The district asked for public input, and Perry estimates about 200 offerings came from the school community. That choices were narrowed down to a top four this fall, before the Wolfpack name was chosen, a nod to the busy Wolf Road.

Because Colonie had already retired its indigenous imagery – opting to use its capital “C” on sports uniforms – Perry says the cost has been spread out over time. Pricier initiatives, such as the refurbishing of a basketball court, are already being incorporated into a larger capital project. But that’s not to say there isn’t a cost associated with adopting the new nickname.

“We certainly have costs for signage, we have a cost for rugs and carpets as people enter facilities. I don’t have a final cost. If I were to guestimate that cost, I would say at least $75,000 and closer to $100,000 when all is said and done, on the low end,” said Perry.

In Cambridge, where the public school district unsuccessfully sued to keep its Indians moniker after years of debate, the Cambridge Central School District Board of Education this month tabled a motion to approve a new school mascot.

In a statement, the district said it was taking the advice of its superintendent and legal counsel, saying the delay comes “in order to provide more time for district administration to review additional information that has been brought to its attention and to discuss with our school attorney.”