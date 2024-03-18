© 2024
All Things Considered

Vermont to test AMBER Alert system

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT
The Vermont Department of Public Safety plans to test the state’s AMBER Alert system Tuesday afternoon.

Between 1:30 and 2:30 pm the VT-Alert system will send messages to subscribers, Agency of Transportation and Vermont Lottery message boards and kiosks. Test messages from the Emergency Alert System will be activated on radio and TV. Phone alerts will only be received by those who have signed up for VT-Alert. The exercise is intended to test components of the AMBER Alert system.
Pat Bradley
