Investments sought for local museums

Two Capital Region museums are in need of upgrades. State officials are hoping to secure funding to revitalize institutions in Albany and Schenectady.

The New York State Museum has anchored the south side of Albany’s Empire State Plaza since its construction in 1976.

The museum houses a permanent exhibit on 9/11, a model Mohawk Haudenosaunee longhouse, and the iconic Cohoes Mastodon. And with 20 million items in its collection, New York State Museum Director Mark Schaming says the museum has a vision for transformation.

“We sort of want to turn, in some ways, the museum inside-out and bring the collection. So, you walk down a corridor, and it's thousands of objects. And along that there's a path that brings you through the natural and then human history of New York, no small feat,” said Schaming.

Schaming said the museum sees about 20,000 school groups a year. And he says the museum is constantly working on new exhibits.

“We did a count back to 2015. We've opened 47 exhibitions. So, we're doing the best with what we have,” said Schaming.

Christina Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer for the state Education Department, which operates the museum, said the museum has remained open for nearly 50 years free to the public.

“Absolutely free. It’s got a range of things. If you have a kid who is into geology and rocks, we’ve got those. If you’re into mastodons, we have one on display and a couple in the back,” said Coughlin.

But Coughlin also sees a need for investment.

“The Board of Regents has advocated for several years and again this year for an increase in the fee that we use to fund this museum. It was set back in 2002 and it hasn't been changed since. So, the effects of inflation have really eaten into that and dampened our ability to upgrade and update things,” said Coughlin.

Under legislation recently introduced in the state legislature, the $10 filing fee that is collected by county clerks – the main source of funding for the museum – would be increased to $25. Another bill would create the Museum Partnership Trust, an entity that could collect and administer private gifts. Again, Coughlin.

“We definitely need to update that funding model so that we can support it with sufficient funding to not only be able to do new exhibits on a regular basis, but maintain the ones we have and do the visitor education that we really want to do,” said Coughlin.

The two bills were introduced in the State Assembly by Democrat Pat Fahy.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed museums and cultural institutions across the country, including the State Museum.

Fahy, whose 109th District includes the City of Albany, said unfortunately, her constituents hardly seemed miffed by the closure.

“I didn't get, I think, one complaint about it all throughout COVID when it was shut down – and shouldn't have been shut down quite frankly, children were out of school, we should have figured out a way to keep that open. But even then, I only had one complaint so that to me spoke volumes,” said Fahy.

Fahy also sees an opportunity to establish a children’s science museum in Albany.

“The reason I think we need a children's museum is that the State Museum has been stale, stagnant. Whatever words you want to use, I've had people tell me they've lived here 30 years and some exhibits have not changed in 30 years,” said Fahy.

MiSci, the privately-owned Museum of Innovation and Science, is also facing challenges with its aging building in Schenectady.

This week, the miSci Task Force, comprised of museum leaders and public officials, announced an agreement to keep the science museum in the Electric City.

Task Force member and State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said the state, county, and museum are united.

“Every level of government is still showing up to the meeting, still participating and still wants to be a part of the future of miSci. And I think that's a big step forward getting everybody on the same page,” said Santabarbara.

Schenectady County will fund an engineering study on the miSci building. The museum has agreed to remain in the Electric City. And Santabarbara said once the assessment is completed, the process to secure public funding can begin.

The Democrat said an addition to protect the museum’s collection – including thousands of items detailing the history of General Electric – is also being considered.