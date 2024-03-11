© 2024
All Things Considered

Vermont cliffside hiking trails close

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
Peregrine falcon nest
Vermont Fish and Wildlife
Peregrine falcon nest

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is cautioning hikers that some trails are closed for mud season, and some near cliff areas will remain closed to protect nesting Peregrine falcons.

The Department and Audubon Vermont say anyone planning a hike or climb should first check to see if planned trails are open.

Some are closed to reduce impacts during mud season. More than a dozen cliff areas will be closed until August 1st or until the Fish and Wildlife Department has determined any risk to nesting falcons has passed.

Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s endangered species list in 2005.
