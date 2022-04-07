© 2022
Trails closed to protect breeding peregrine falcons

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT
Vermont cliffs monitored by biologists and volunteers for nesting peregrine pairs this spring and summer are open August 1 for recreationists
Tom Rogers
/
Vermont Fish and Wildlife
Vermont Fish and Wildlife ask that hikers and climbers help nesting peregrine falcons by avoiding several cliff areas this spring and early summer.

Some overlooks and cliff tops have been closed for recreational use by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife due to mud season and to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

State wildlife biologist Doug Morin says because the falcons are very sensitive to the presence of humans during their breeding season, closed areas include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or nearby overlooks.

Hikers and climbers seeking trails in Vermont are urged to check which routes are open.

