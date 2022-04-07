Trails closed to protect breeding peregrine falcons

Some overlooks and cliff tops have been closed for recreational use by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife due to mud season and to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

State wildlife biologist Doug Morin says because the falcons are very sensitive to the presence of humans during their breeding season, closed areas include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or nearby overlooks.

Hikers and climbers seeking trails in Vermont are urged to check which routes are open.