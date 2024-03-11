UVM student dies on Mount Washington

A backcountry skier who died on Mount Washington over the weekend was a student at the University of Vermont.

The U.S. Forest Service says 20-year-old Madison Saltsburg fell about 600 vertical feet down Tuckerman Ravine and suffered fatal injuries on Saturday.

Rangers reported the steep terrain included hard, icy snow surfaces and two other skiers suffered traumatic injuries from falls.

Saltsburg was a junior majoring in Agroecology and Landscape Design at the University of Vermont. She was a member of the college’s Army ROTC program and led the Green Mountain Battalion Mountaineering Club.