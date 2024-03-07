Schenectady City School District chooses next superintendent

The Schenectady City School District has selected a new superintendent to take over in May, as the district’s current top official plans a move to Yonkers.

School board members gathered Wednesday night to announce that they’ve chosen a new superintendent. Board of Education President Bernice Rivera kicked off a press conference ahead of the regular board meeting.

“The board is officially – did I say ‘officially?’ – officially voting tonight to approve the superintendent of a person who leads with purpose,” said Rivera.

Rivera told the audience that since superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. announced his decision to relocate to Yonkers in January, board members wanted to look internally to continue the progress made during Soler’s leadership over the last two-and-a-half years.

Rivera announced that the board is in full support of Assistant Superintendent of Innovation, Equity and Engagement Carlos Cotto, Jr. to lead the district of more than 9,000 students.

“Let's welcome Dr. Cotto to the podium…”

Cotto, who came to Schenectady from Rochester in 2021, laid out his vision to the applauding crowd.

“I believe that every child deserves access to high quality education that unlocks their potential, ignites their curiosity, and prepares them to become lifelong learners and engaged citizens,” said Cotto.

As a member of Superintendent Soler’s team, Dr. Cotto has been involved in the creation of several programs meant to improve learning, student retention, and leadership. Responding to WAMC, Cotto listed off a number of initiatives he’s proud of.

“Our community school initiative, our afterschool programming – we've expanded our afterschool programs across the district. We've also brought in February and April STEAM camps, so keeping our students engaged throughout the school year. Our summer program has also expanded a great deal, continue to keep students engaged throughout the summer. My Brother's Keeper. We will be launching Shades of Sisterhood moving forward, so that we can make sure that we can support the young ladies,” said Cotto.

The decision to select an internal candidate was supported by Soler, who was on hand to cheer the board’s choice.

“There's not an initial restart of…the city council or the city or even our staff. The staff know him, the administrators know him, the principals know him, our students know who he is. So, to me, that was the more important thing, is that if it wasn't him, that it would have some familiarity,” said Soler.

Soler credited Cotto with leading projects meant to improve student outcomes and strengthen community.

“He had a lot of projects and all of the projects, none of them stalled, they all took off. He launched community schools, food pantries, he grew partnerships, extended afterschool programming, get our summer program and so…I think he also met with community partners that oftentimes didn't get listened to. And, you know, I think that's a strength of his,” said Soler.

Cotto’s nomination was unanimously supported at Wednesday’s board of education meeting, as announced by President Rivera.

“The motion carries! Dr. Carlos M. Cotto, Jr. is the superintendent of Schenectady schools!”

He will begin his tenure on May 1st.