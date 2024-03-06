© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Staffing shake up at mayor's office in Springfield, Mass. as parks dept. head announces retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
Mayor's Office
/
City of Springfield
(From left to right) Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joins Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management, at his retirement announcement Tuesday, March 5, alongside Sullivan's successor, Tom Ashe, and Springfield City Council President Michael Fenton.

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management in Springfield, is calling it a career after 37 years.

The announcement was made Tuesday, with Mayor Domenic Sarno praising Sullivan for his service, including him securing more than $400,000,000 in park grants and "in-kind projects" while working for the city.

Sarno says his chief of staff, Tom Ashe, would move into the role, and later announced his office's communications director, Bill Baker, would take Ashe’s place.

Ashe was appointed as chief of staff in 2018, after serving as a city councilor and member of the school committee. Baker has worked in Sarno’s office since 2012.

Now serving as communications director for the mayor's office will be Constituent Services Director Molly Shea. Taking Shea's place will be Genesis Velez-Roque, a mayoral aide.
Tags
News Springfield Parks Director Patrick SullivanTom AsheSpringfield City Hall
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos