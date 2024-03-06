Staffing shake up at mayor's office in Springfield, Mass. as parks dept. head announces retirement

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management in Springfield, is calling it a career after 37 years.

The announcement was made Tuesday, with Mayor Domenic Sarno praising Sullivan for his service, including him securing more than $400,000,000 in park grants and "in-kind projects" while working for the city.

Sarno says his chief of staff, Tom Ashe, would move into the role, and later announced his office's communications director, Bill Baker, would take Ashe’s place.

Ashe was appointed as chief of staff in 2018, after serving as a city councilor and member of the school committee. Baker has worked in Sarno’s office since 2012.

Now serving as communications director for the mayor's office will be Constituent Services Director Molly Shea. Taking Shea's place will be Genesis Velez-Roque, a mayoral aide.