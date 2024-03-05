Vermonters voting today during annual Town Meetings

It’s Town Meeting Day in Vermont and voters are choosing local government leaders, budgets and ballot questions.

School budgets are the key issue across the state after the state legislature dropped a cap on property tax increases. Communities and towns across the state are also asking voters to approve a variety of bonds for items like new police and fire stations, infrastructure projects and workforce housing.

Ballot questions include a citizen’s petition in Rutland that asks voters to prohibit fluoride from being added to the city’s water supply.

Mayors will be elected in five cities and Burlington may see its first woman elected to lead the city.

Vermont is also holding its presidential primary. Polls close at 7.