Saratoga County officials and business owners gear up for semiannual restaurant week

The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 18th annual restaurant week.

More than 40 restaurants will be welcoming customers new and old alike starting Wednesday for a week of affordable gastronomic delights.

While Saratoga County enjoys a busy summer, with local businesses bolstered by the horse racing season and Saratoga Performing Arts Center shows, the winter months can be tough, says DZ Restaurants Vice President Nancy Bambara.

“It’s great. We all know winter can be very long in upstate New York and this really gives a nice pop to the community and to the restaurants. We’re coming out of Chowderfest in February and then we go right into Restaurant Week in March. And it kind of makes these few months seem like they go by much quicker by having this little influx of, you know, a week of people really excited and coming out to dine, and it’s a great opportunity that we have,” said Bambara.

Bambara says prix fixe menus draw in diners who would have otherwise never stopped by.

“And then, by being in the building, they learn that, ‘oh my gosh, I can dine here.’ Maybe the perception was, this is a very expensive place, or maybe, we only come here on our birthdays, but this gives people an opportunity to really try restaurants that maybe they wouldn’t normally be comfortable and learn about that restaurant,” explained Bambara.

Neighborhood Kitchen co-owner Wendy Lawrence says the week of focus is great for her fledgling Ballston Spa business.

“We’re going on our one-year anniversary which will be March 9th, and we were fortunate enough to open just in time for restaurant week last year. And we saw just such a phenomenal response from everyone, especially how new we were, you know, not a lot of people knew who we were yet. So, we just had a super successful restaurant week last year. So, for this year we’re really looking forward to being busier,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence’s restaurant is takeout or delivery only, which she says puts them in a unique position for any 11th-hour restaurant week plans.

“We obviously don’t have tables so there’s no reservations to be taken. You can, at the last minute, just decide to enjoy restaurant week here on any night that it’s available, you don’t have to call ahead,” explained Lawrence.

Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the celebration of local businesses is a great way to attract hungry customers both new and old.

“It’s funny when we talk to consumers in the past, they’ve been critical when we don’t put the menus up right away. So, that tells me that people are looking for new restaurants, new dishes, new things to try out. And, that way, local restaurants have a chance to showcase themselves through these promotions and hopefully get a loyal customer for years to come,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus says the Chamber’s culinary celebration, in combination with the annual November restaurant week run by Discover Saratoga, helps highlight local businesses.

“You know, one of the things that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County unique as a destination is that we have literally hundreds of unique, locally owned restaurants that you can’t find anywhere else. You know we are a foodie-centric community as a result of that – a benefit of our locals and to the visitors that come here,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus adds that his personal preparations for the week are well underway.

“I already started fasting, because what I try to do is get to as many of these restaurants as I can. So I literally eat my way around Saratoga County, which means I have to also run everyday so I don’t also gain 50 pounds doing that,” explained Shimkus.

SCC Restaurant Week