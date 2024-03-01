Albany County Executive Dan McCoy delivers 13th State of the County address

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gave his 13th annual State of the County Address on Thursday.

Speaking at MVP Arena in Albany, the Democrat reviewed the past year's accomplishments and previewed projects to come, including a sneak-peek at a planned major state-of-the-art sports complex.

"From basketball, volleyball, baseball, golf, soccer, football, indoor walking, running track, recreation should not only be available to those with deep pockets, but for the sake of our entire community, our youth, our seniors and disadvantaged populations, we must provide opportunities regardless of income," McCoy said. "That's one of the reasons why I decided to break away from AAU and the rest of them, nothing against them, but it's about a billion dollar industry. And most kids and parents can't afford it. When you're struggling to put food on the table, pay rent, pay the mortgage, pay for gas, pay for transportation on a bus. And then you got to decide whether or not your kid plays in sports or you see, the lack of the brown and Black community in hockey because it costs $1,000 for skates. Who can afford that? We're gonna change that. We're going to make it competitive for everybody."

McCoy says a study is underway to determine the best location for the complex, noting that this year he is making access to health and recreation a cornerstone of his administration.

Beside physical fitness enhancements, McCoy expressed his concerns about the societal impact of mental health problems after the pandemic.

"What bothers you might not bother me, you know, it doesn't mean I'm stronger than you," McCoy said. "Something that won't, you know, doesn't bother, you might bother me and it's really having that understanding. And I know it's hard for people because I know people that go through it, and they got other people yelling at them going, you know, suck it up, you know, get tough, and that's not the answer. It's just like, you know, the world changed for younger kids, and it changed for adults and it was scary to be shut down and not knowing what's gonna go on. And we really need to address that to move forward."

The Democrat says the county is committing $1.5 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the arts. There's also a $250,000 commitment in this year's budget to support the Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

"In order to preserve fiscal strength, we must invest. And we have the opportunity. We have just done that. We have grown our fund balance, we have strengthened our balance sheets. We have invested in new programs, all at the same time as we have lowered the tax rate," said McCoy.

McCoy says the county is working on the development of two major shovel ready sites: the Ann Lee Home Heritage Park site adjacent to Albany International Airport and the former Al Tech steel property in Watervliet..

Now in his fourth term, McCoy says the county will also benefit from billion dollar investments in nanoscience technology and semiconductor research, design and manufacturing.

"You know, when you walk around the streets or your community, and you see the needs for people, and not just being job training or education, housing, it's though it's hard to pat yourself on the back and say we're doing great things we need to do better. Everybody needs to do better. And, you know, so as I see the excitement of launching new stuff and facilities and mental health programs, there's still more to do and, you know, we have an obligation as a government to take care of our people, you know, to make sure that we're there's that backstop if they fall off to pick them up," McCoy said.

The full 2024 State of the County address may be here: State of the County Address