WAMC Sports Report 2/27/24: Hart makes go-ahead basket, Knicks beat Pistons 113-111

NBA

Josh Hart made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds left after a chaotic possession, and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 113-111. Jalen Brunson had 35 points and 12 assists for the Knicks, and it was his missed 3-point attempt with 20 seconds remaining that started the wild back-and-forth that led to Hart’s basket. The Pistons chased down the rebound but threw it away, then appeared to recover when Ausur Thompson stole a pass by Donte DiVincenzo. But then Thompson lost the ball during a collision along the sideline, the Knicks came up with it and Brunson found Hart under the basket for his layup while being fouled.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies 111-86, giving Kevin Ollie his first win as an NBA coach. Cam Thomas had 14 points before leaving the game with 7:23 remaining with a right ankle injury. Lonnie Walker IV added 13 for the Nets. Lamar Stevens scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 while going 2 of 12 from the field. GG Jackson had an even worse night, making one of his 13 shots, and Memphis shot 38.7% overall.

All-Star Scottie Barnes logged his fourth triple-double of the season and RJ Barrett had 24 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to their second win this season over the Indiana Pacers, 130-122. Barnes had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on a night seven Raptors scored in double figures, including rookie Gradey Dick, who made two key 3s late to break open the game. Dick had 18 points and matched his season high with four 3s as Toronto won its third straight. Bennedict Mathurin matched his career high with 34 points for the Pacers.

Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 26 and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 121-110 for their fourth straight win. Kevin Love provided a big spark with 19 points off the bench and Caleb Martin scored 16 for the Heat. Miami was missing three starters because of injuries or suspensions, including star Jimmy Butler. Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-high 21st triple-double of the season. Sabonis also became the 10th player in NBA history with 40 straight double-doubles in a season.

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams criticized officials for what he said was the “absolute worst call of the season” in the final seconds of a loss to New York. He was right: There should have been a foul called. That's what the referees determined after watching the replay of Ausur Thompson's collision with Donte DiVincenzo along the sideline. Crew chief James Williams says DiVincenzo should have been whistled for a loose-ball foul on the play. After Thompson lost the ball, the Knicks made the winning basket with 2.8 seconds left.

NHL

Bo Horvat scored at 2:54 of overtime, his second extra-period winner against Dallas this season, as the New York Islanders beat the Stars 3-2. Ryan Pulock had a goal and an assist and Kyle MacLean also scored for the Islanders in their second win in seven games (2-3-2). Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots. Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist for his first two NHL points in his second game, and Matt Duchene scored for his 800th career point as the Stars lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2). Scott Wedgewood had 25 saves. In the extra period, Horvat took a pass from Mathew Barzal and scored from the slot. He also ended New York’s 3-2 win over Dallas at home on Jan. 21 in Patrick Roy’s debut as Islanders coach.

Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal in a shootout and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3. Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Seattle, which twice came from behind to tie the game. Philipp Grubauer denied all three Bruins shootout attempts, the last of which was by Pastrnak. It was Boston’s sixth straight game that went beyond regulation time. By earning one point, the Bruins tied idle Vancouver for most points in the NHL at 82. After dropping the final three games on a 1-0-3 trip, Boston is 2-2-5 in its past nine games.

Hendrix Lapierre scored twice as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in an old-fashioned goal fest. John Carlson, Max Pacioretty, Aliaksei Protas and Beck Malenstyn each had a goal in pacing Washington to a fourth win in five games. The Capitals have picked up a point in seven of their past eight since ending a six-game losing streak. They’re four points back of Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists for the Senators, whose two-game winning streak ended.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 to snap a three-game skid. Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and Connor McDavid had two assists to help the Oilers move two points up on the Kings for the third place in the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner stopped 38 shots. Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings, who had won five of their previous six games. David Rittich finished with 27 saves.

A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a home in Canada. Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. A man in Regina, Saskatchewan, had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

WOMEN’S GOLD CUP

Mexico beat the United States for the second time ever, getting goals from Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo for a 2-0 (nil) victory in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The U.S. entered the game 40-1-1 against its rival, with its only previous loss a 2-1 decision during Women’s World Cup qualifying in 2010. It was the first loss for the U.S. under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who took over after the team’s dramatic exit from the Women’s World Cup last summer. Ovalle's goal in the 28th minute after a miscue by U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn was the first goal conceded by the U.S. to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

N.Y. Yankees 9 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 3

Boston 7 Philadelphia 6

Final Toronto 8 Pittsburgh 4

Baltimore 2 Atlanta 1

Seattle 2 Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Cleveland 7 San Diego 4

Oakland 9 Arizona 8

L.A. Angels 11 San Francisco 9

Detroit 4 Houston 0

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 4

St. Louis 1 Miami 1

The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year. Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes emerged pain-free from his first spring training appearance. Cortes says being healthy is the most important thing after he allowed two runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against Minnesota. The left-handed Cortes also struck out four. The 29-year-old Cortes was limited to 12 starts in 2023 due to a left rotator cuff injury. Elsewhere in spring training, Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to make their spring training debuts for Los Angeles.

WNBA

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty. The Liberty now have their entire starting lineup back from last season’s team that lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart came to the Liberty last season after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and earned the league MVP honor for the second time in her career. The MVP award was one of the tightest races with Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson right behind Stewart.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke coach Jon Scheyer wants the Atlantic Coast Conference to implement measures to prevent court-storming after star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled following a collision with a fan during a weekend loss at Wake Forest. Scheyer said Monday that Filipowski was “a little bit sore” after the incident Saturday. Filipowski sported a bag of ice on his knee after banging his right leg into the leg of a fan running by him toward midcourt during the rush. Scheyer followed his postgame call to ban court-storming with a plea for the ACC to put such a policy in place now. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils host an eight-win Louisville team on Wednesday.

The Mid-American Conference is inviting UMass to join the conference as a full member, starting in 2025, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the school nor the MAC was confirming the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says MAC presidents voted to invite UMass Tuesday. The Minutemen are currently an independent in football and compete in the Atlantic 10 in most other sports. UMass is the only Atlantic 10 school that plays football at the highest tier of Division I known as the Bowl Subdivision. The Minutemen were football-only members of the MAC from 2012-15

Now it’s Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll. They climbed one spot to end reigning national champion Connecticut’s six-week stay there. Houston became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season after an overtime win at Baylor. Purdue was No. 2 while UConn fell to third. The poll's new additions included South Florida at No. 25 for that program's first-ever appearance. No. 22 Utah State and No. 23 Gonzaga rejoined the poll.

LIV GOLF

All signs point toward Anthony Kim ending his 12-year absence by playing on the LIV Golf circuit in Saudi Arabia. The latest indication is a video tease from Greg Norman. The short video shows vague images of Kim. Norman writes of an incredible talent and that it was his honor to welcome him to LIV Golf. A spokeswoman for the Saudi-funded league said Monday there was nothing official to announce. Kim is 38. He walked away from the PGA Tour in 2012 and hasn't played since. He had an Achilles tendon injury the next year and has given only one interview since then.

