Upstate New York officials weigh in on potential redistricting changes

As Democrats who control the New York state legislature consider whether to approve a new Congressional map today, some local officials in the Capital Region are weighing in on proposed changes.

A Bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission voted to approve a new layout for the state's 26 congressional districts for November’s elections.

The proposed changes moved some cities in the Capital Region to different districts.

Democrat Paul Tonko represents the 20th district and said he appreciates the commission’s efforts to keep cities in the Capital Region, like Saratoga Springs, Troy, and Albany, together in one district.

“You have a number of river towns along the Hudson, some along the Mohawk, and, of course, the capital city. They are of common interest, urban core issues. So, that makes sense, it’s the guidance as provided by the law,” explained Tonko.

Saratoga County Democratic Committee Chair Martha Devaney is happy to see Amsterdam, Tonko’s hometown, added back to the 20th district, but says she wants to see all of the county incorporated into one district even if it means further legal upheaval.

“We’re thrilled for Congressman Tonko and the city of Amsterdam that they are reunited. But we’re very disappointed that the town of Moreau is no longer in his district. They showed in their last election that there’s a good fit with the congressman and the Democratic agenda. And to have them back in New York-21 is disappointing,” Devaney said.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, a Democrat, says he’s focused on the city’s needs regardless of who represents it in Washington.

“It’s tough, you know, state-wide politics – it’s always difficult. I try as the mayor of Glens Falls to not have any opinions about it either way. We need to work with whoever our representation is on the federal level, on the state level. We—my job is to represent the city of Glens Falls and to get the most funding I can from whoever represents us,” said Collins.

Democratic Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti did not respond to a request for comment.

The redrawn maps also incorporate Corinth and Moreau into Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s 21st district, upsetting some Democratic leaders like Devaney in the area.

Susan McNeil is chair of the Fulton County GOP.

“I don’t focus on what the opponents are doing, I focus on the positive steps we can take to make sure our Republicans continue to keep their positions, keep their office seats. And then, as Republicans come forward who want to run for a seat that is not filled by a Republican, I continue to do what we’re doing. We will continue to do that and get our Republicans elected. We work hard, yes, we’re a strong Republican County. But, we never would take that for granted because that would be an insult to our registered voters,” explained McNeil.

It's likely the maps could change even more once the state legislature weighs in.