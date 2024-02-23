WAMC reaches its $1.25 million goal in under four days

In record time, WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1.25 million in its February Fund Drive. It was the first time the goal was raised in 13 years.

Early Friday morning, WAMC listeners chipped in the remaining funds needed to reach the goal of the station’s first drive of 2024. Well over 7,000 donations to the Locked Box and Fund Drive combined helped to ensure the stability of the station's high-quality news and programming. Hundreds of new and Sustaining Membership gifts were pledged, proving the capacity for growth and sustainability for WAMC’s future.

WAMC listeners also made an impact on local communities and families in need by partnering with The Food Pantries For The Capital District as well as the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and Animal Protective Foundation pet food pantries.

"The power of public radio and the amazing family we’ve created here at WAMC are nothing short of magical,” Interim CEO Stacey Rosenberry said. “I could not be more proud of our staff and volunteers working hard for this important community resource, and the love for the new voices heard on-air this drive. Thank you, all."

Board Chair Dorothy H. Reynolds adds, “On behalf of WAMC’s Board of Trustees, I thank the listening community for continuing to uplift and preserve the mission of the station.”

“It’s always humbling and incredibly exciting how the listeners show up for the Fund Drive. This drive, the deeper bench of on-air talent infused all of us with new energy,” said Sarah LaDuke, Producer of “The Roundtable” and “The Book Show.”

WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: in February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.