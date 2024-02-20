Capital Region Democrats line up behind New York state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy’s state Senate bid

New York State Assemblywoman Pat Fahy formally launched her Senate campaign on Saturday.

Albany County Democrats gathered for Fahy’s official kickoff at the Italian American Community Center. Fahy is running to replace 14-term Senator Neil Breslin in the 46th District as the fellow Democrat retires.

"I know I have big shoes to fill," Fahy said. "I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Breslin as I continue on this journey and try to learn so much about this broader region that will represent and I want you to know I am never going to forget my roots."

Fahy has represented the 109th Assembly District since being elected in 2012. She's been passionate about a variety issues and projects, including re-imagining Interstate 787, the Albany Skyway and replacement of the Livingston Avenue Railroad bridge.

"After almost 12 years in the New York Assembly, I want to work toward having a bigger voice and continuing my work, be it on housing, health care, the environment or climate change, as well as so many higher education issues that have been so transformative in my life," said Fahy. "So this is a golden opportunity, I'm so thrilled to have this amazing support from so many people across the spectrum... people don't always agree with me, but they know I'm going to work my heart out for them. And I care about a lot of issues, whether it's transforming the Albany Port toward 500 jobs in the South End, or whether it's reconnecting Albany with the river and cleaning up the Hudson River, the mighty Hudson, or whether it's transforming Harriman to grow jobs, not just here in Albany, but to benefit the entire region."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan gave a nod to Fahy's leadership skills.

"Seeing the turnout for this announcement says a lot about Pat. She's gotten so many things done in the Assembly, whether it's helping to improve pedestrian safety in the city of Albany, really focusing on getting education dollars that our schools desperately needed, or focusing on making sure that we have the funds that we need to redo our playgrounds and to make sure that our children have safe places to go. Pat has done that," Sheehan said.

Colleagues say Fahy knows the issues and is ready to take the reins from Breslin.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy praised Fahy's work on getting legislation that had languished for decades passed that made public defenders available to people who can't afford to hire an attorney.

"We wrote the bill in my office, and it's an indigent legal services bill that took the prosecutor's office and altered the prosecutor's office and really defined for people to give an opportunity to have a fair shot in court against DA's across the state of New York. And I know she never gets a lot of credit for that. But that's where I stand with her today. And she'll do extraordinary stuff in the Senate," McCoy said.

Fahy is so far the lone candidate vying for 46th district seat, which represents Albany, Montgomery and most of Schenectady counties. The Albany County Democratic Committee has endorsed her unanimously. Several candidates are running to replace Fahy in the Assembly.

