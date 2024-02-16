United Way of the Adirondack Region completes fundraising campaign
The United Way of the Adirondack Region has completed is annual fundraising campaign.
The organization, which provides health and human service programs in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, raised $670-thousand dollars during its annual campaign. President and CEO John Bernardi says the total is up a bit over last year.
“We’re going to be able to help fund a network of programs and services across the region that are going to be able to help 80,000 people collectively. That’s half the population of the three-county region.”
The United Way of the Adirondack Region also raised $100-thousand dollars for the State Employees Federated Appeal.