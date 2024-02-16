© 2024
United Way of the Adirondack Region completes fundraising campaign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:15 PM EST
The United Way of the Adirondack Region has completed is annual fundraising campaign.

The organization, which provides health and human service programs in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, raised $670-thousand dollars during its annual campaign. President and CEO John Bernardi says the total is up a bit over last year.

“We’re going to be able to help fund a network of programs and services across the region that are going to be able to help 80,000 people collectively. That’s half the population of the three-county region.”

The United Way of the Adirondack Region also raised $100-thousand dollars for the State Employees Federated Appeal.
