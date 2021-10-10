United Way of the Adirondack Region kicks off fundraising effort with new focus

The United Way of the Adirondack Region recently started its annual fundraising campaign. For the second year, the organization that serves Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties in northern New York is focusing on the number of people donations help, rather than emphasizing a dollar amount.

WAMC North County Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with President and CEO John Bernardi about the campaign strategy, his concerns about misconceptions over federal COVID relief funding, and a microfinancing partnership that the organization has been started.