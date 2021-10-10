© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

United Way of the Adirondack Region kicks off fundraising effort with new focus

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
President and CEO John Bernardi of The United Way of the Adirondack Region
United Way of the Adirondack Region
/
United Way of the Adirondack Region
President and CEO John Bernardi of The United Way of the Adirondack Region

The United Way of the Adirondack Region recently started its annual fundraising campaign. For the second year, the organization that serves Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties in northern New York is focusing on the number of people donations help, rather than emphasizing a dollar amount.

WAMC North County Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with President and CEO John Bernardi about the campaign strategy, his concerns about misconceptions over federal COVID relief funding, and a microfinancing partnership that the organization has been started.

Tags

News President and CEO John Bernardi of The United Way of the Adirondack Region
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley