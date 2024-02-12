Parking bans, cancellations roll in across western Massachusetts ahead of upcoming snow

School in Springfield is canceled for Tuesday, with current snow estimates ranging from 6-12 inches in the southern Berkshires and most of central New England.

City hall will also be closed on Feb. 13, in addition to trash and recycling collection being pushed to Saturday.

Drivers are also asked to not park on the even side of the street in Springfield starting at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m., and to not park on the odd side from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Parking bans are also going into effect in communities such as Holyoke, Ludlow and Great Barrington.