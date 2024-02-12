© 2024
NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/12/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 12, 2024 at 6:51 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Partly sunny today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with snow moving in tonight, south of I-90. Possibly beginning as rain closer to the coast. Lows in the upper 20s.

Cloudy and becoming windy tomorrow with snow likely, heavy at times from I-90 south. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snowfall accumulations:

6-12" Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, Taconics, across into the Litchfield Hills, Southern Berkshires and most of Central New England.

3-6" I-90 corridor into the Greater Capital District, east into Southern Vermont.

1-3" Southern Adirondacks and Central Vermont.

Little or no accumulation in the Western Mohawk Valley, Central And Northern Adirondacks and Northern Champlain Valley and Vermont.
