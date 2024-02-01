Easthampton mayor describes new role as president of Massachusetts Mayors' Association

In what she says will be her final term, the mayor of Easthampton will lead an organization that advocates for local governments across Massachusetts.

Nicole LaChapelle does not plan to seek re-election in 2025, but the Easthampton mayor has been named president of the Massachusetts Mayors' Association.

LaChapelle, who has been mayor since 2018, says she is humbled by the appointment.

"It's really about listening - and finding some common ground of what we can promote on a legislative basis but also with executive orders that will help our respective communities and kind of level it out as much as we possibly can," the mayor told WAMC.

LaChapelle is in her third term.