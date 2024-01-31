102nd annual winter carnival in Greenfield, MA gets underway Friday

The annual winter carnival in Greenfield, Massachusetts, gets underway Friday with festivities spanning three days across the city.

Live ice statue carvings, a parade and fireworks are planned at the 102nd annual Greenfield Winter Carnival.

Lasting through Sunday, the carnival will involve much of the city center, according to Greenfield Director of Recreation Christy Moore, who says such events act as a heartbeat for the downtown area.

“They really bring people together, both businesses and citizens, to really celebrate what it is to live in our community,” Moore said. “And life's all about, you know, playing, having fun. And that's what we do best in Greenfield.”

Main Street, Beacon Field and the Greenfield Public Library are among the many spots hosting activities. More information can be found on the Greenfield Recreation Department website.