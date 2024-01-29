© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield, MA school committee approves land transfer for park, sports complex

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:58 PM EST
Members of the Springfield School Committee convene for a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25
City of Springfield
/
Provided
Members of the Springfield School Committee convene for a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25

The Springfield School Committee has approved a land transfer as a major park and sports complex project continues.

The school committee unanimously approved the transfer of a land parcel behind Dugan Academy on Thursday, taking another step forward for the completion of Duggan Park as well as a sports complex named for a late high school coach.

"It is going to be in the name of the legendary coach Ted Plumb, the field that was taken away when we built the new Putnam Vocational Technical Academy - we had promised the family, and I know Gary Brown, the legendary sports writer for Republican, looks down from heaven now because he always said don't forget that,” Sarno said during the school committee meeting.

At least $16 million has gone into the complex intended for student-athletes and residents.
Tags
News Springfield School CommitteeDuggan Academy
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content
Load More