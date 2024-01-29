Springfield, MA school committee approves land transfer for park, sports complex

The Springfield School Committee has approved a land transfer as a major park and sports complex project continues.

The school committee unanimously approved the transfer of a land parcel behind Dugan Academy on Thursday, taking another step forward for the completion of Duggan Park as well as a sports complex named for a late high school coach.

"It is going to be in the name of the legendary coach Ted Plumb, the field that was taken away when we built the new Putnam Vocational Technical Academy - we had promised the family, and I know Gary Brown, the legendary sports writer for Republican, looks down from heaven now because he always said don't forget that,” Sarno said during the school committee meeting.

At least $16 million has gone into the complex intended for student-athletes and residents.