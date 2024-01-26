© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Senator introduces consumer protection bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:32 PM EST
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)

Vermont Senator Peter Welch has introduced legislation intended to hold companies accountable for consumer safety violations.

Welch was joined by four other Democrats, including Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, in introducing the Consumer Advocacy and Protection Act. The bill increases the Consumer Product Safety Commission ability to penalize safety violations.

Consumer Reports Safety Policy Analyst Gabe Knight says it will help hold companies accountable because “The current civil penalties cap leaves fines much too low to deter giant, multibillion-dollar companies from breaking the law.”

A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. House.
Tags
News Senator Peter WelchConsumer Product Safety Commissionconsumer safetyproduct safety
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley