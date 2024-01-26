Vermont Senator introduces consumer protection bill

Vermont Senator Peter Welch has introduced legislation intended to hold companies accountable for consumer safety violations.

Welch was joined by four other Democrats, including Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, in introducing the Consumer Advocacy and Protection Act. The bill increases the Consumer Product Safety Commission ability to penalize safety violations.

Consumer Reports Safety Policy Analyst Gabe Knight says it will help hold companies accountable because “The current civil penalties cap leaves fines much too low to deter giant, multibillion-dollar companies from breaking the law.”

A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. House.

