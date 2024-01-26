© 2024
New report urges Hudson Valley communities to prepare for 5G

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:04 PM EST
Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress

The federal government recently awarded New York state nearly $230 million to connect tens of thousands of homes still without access to wired, broadband internet. But in some parts of the Hudson Valley, local lawmakers are being urged to prepare for the wireless network of the future: 5G.

Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress released a new report this month called "Making it Mesh," detailing what needs to be done on the local level to allow for a smooth transition. Pattern President and CEO Adam Bosch tells WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King that most municipalities don't have their zoning codes and permitting processes ready to go.

You can read the full "Making it Mesh" report here.

