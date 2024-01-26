© 2024
MA Lt. Gov. Driscoll touts funding for support services in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:12 PM EST
Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll speaks with reporters at the YWCA of Western Massachusetts.
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll speaks with reporters at the YWCA of Western Massachusetts.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll spoke of the importance of housing and human services during a visit to the YWCA of Western Massachusetts in Springfield Friday.

During a roundtable discussion, YWCA staff members described to Driscoll programs offered by the non-profit, including domestic violence shelter services.

Driscoll, a former Salem mayor, told reporters the state budget proposed Wednesday by Governor Maura Healey, a fellow Democrat, includes a boost in funding for organizations like the YWCA.

“The budget this year includes a three percent increase for many of the programs aimed at helping survivors, building in more therapeutic services," said Driscoll.

The YWCA of Western Massachusetts is the fifth-largest YWCA in the country, serving nearly 2,000 individuals annually.
