Closing arguments held in driveway shooting trial

Jurors are now deliberating at the trial of Kevin Monahan, who is accused of killing Kaylin Gillis by shooting at a car in his driveway last year.

Before closing arguments began Tuesday, defense attorney Kurt Mausert presented a motion for a mistrial based on prejudice. Mausert claimed that the court displayed favor to the prosecution in multiple ways, including instances of coaching the prosecution both during the trial and in a pre-trial hearing, as well as what he saw as the court limiting the defense’s ability to cross examine witnesses. It was the second request for a mistrial since arguments began more than two weeks ago.

Judge Adam Michelini rejected the motion, adding that Mausert has a “pretty odd way of interpreting things.” Mausert responded. “In that way, we have something in common.”

Lead defense attorney Art Frost then began his summation of the trial, opening with a line he would repeat throughout his final argument: “His gun will fire even when no one pulls the trigger.”

The defense’s strategy has revolved around a claim that Monahan’s 20-gauge shotgun can fire without the trigger being pulled.

Frost asked the jurors if they could, beyond a reasonable doubt, trust that the shotgun would not blast a hole in the ceiling of the courtroom if he dropped it.

Frost broke his criticisms of the prosecution’s case down into two categories: changed evidence and fake evidence.

Frost highlighted some inconsistencies in the testimonies of the young men and women who mistakenly pulled into Monahan’s driveway on April 15th, emphasizing differences between their sworn statements that night and their recounting of the night while on the stand.

Frost then moved to what he called the “fake evidence,” focusing on the tampering with evidence charge.

Frost argued that the prosecution’s attempts to paint a picture of Monahan destroying evidence through insufficient DNA, fingerprinting, and gunshot residue fall short of the burden of proof.

Frost contended that the jury should conclude that Monahan did not act with an evil, wicked disregard for human life.

“And maybe you will think it was dumb for him to be walking along that rail with a gun that will go off when no one pulls the trigger. And maybe it was. But we have a word for that, that word is not depraved. That word is not reckless. That word is negligent,” said Frost.

Frost closed by asking the jury why Monahan waited to fire on the two SUVs and motorcycle if he did, in fact, have an evil heart, echoing the phrase he began the trial with: “this was a terrible accident, and you, the jury, have realized that by now.”

1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris began his closing argument by laying out the factual timeline of the night of Gillis’ death. The entire incident lasted no longer than 90 seconds, with mere moments between the first and second, fatal shot from Monahan’s gun.

Morris defended the inconsistencies in the statements from Gillis’ friends as acceptable given the statements they made to law enforcement were made immediately after being shot at and watching their friend die.

Morris scrutinized the credibility of Monahan and his wife. He presented multiple instances where he said the couple lied to law enforcement and on the stand during the trial.

When law enforcement arrived at Monahan’s home, he and his wife told police no one had been in their driveway prior to their arrival and that they had been asleep since 8:30. Told that police were there to question him about a noise complaint, Monahan suggested that hunters in the woods behind his home could have caused the disturbance. Morris suggested Monahan chose hunters because he knew they were there to investigate gunshots.

Morris returned to the question over Monahan’s depraved indifference of human life:

“Why did Kevin Monahan fire a second shot? Because he missed the first time. Why didn’t Kevin fire a third shot? Because he hit the second time, there’s no need,” said Morris.

Morris also rebuked the defense’s claims that Monahan couldn’t have fired the second shot due to a decades-old wrist injury, pointing out that he currently works in construction and participated in motorcycle races as recently as 2018.

In closing, Morris reiterated the prosecution’s argument that Monahan did not act out of fear.

“He acted out of a baser emotion than that, he acted out of anger. That is the only thing that can be inferred from shooting at people within 90 seconds of being in your property,” he said. “These vehicles were in his driveway, they were at his house, interrupting his night, and they were not leaving fast enough. He grabbed his shotgun and intended to make them leave as fast as possible. And he didn’t care if they were hurt or killed, just so long as they left.”

The jury entered deliberation after just over three hours of closing arguments. One juror was dismissed. Monahan faces second-degree murder manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence charges.