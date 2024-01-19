Town Supervisor says Colonie is strong, but work remains in State of the Town address

Town Supervisor Peter Crummey touted improvements to Colonie in his State of the Town address Thursday.

Speaking at the Century House, the second-term Republican says his administration has made progress toward modernization, while adding more work needs to be done on public safety.

“We implemented a department-wide body camera program for our officers, which further provides transparency and works to protect the members of our department. Also, we incorporated the Handle With Care registry in order to give our police officers crucial information regarding how to best to respond to registered persons with mental health challenges,” Crummey said.

Crummey says more volunteers are needed, pointing to a local law signed last year giving volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel a 10 percent property tax benefit.

Infrastructure was another focus. Colonie is served by the Latham Water District, which can deliver up to 30 million gallons daily. While noting use is typically about a third of that, Crummey says updates are needed with two-thirds of the town’s water lines made of cast iron.

“Cast iron does not flex so it can easily break under pressure. We are moving forward with pipe replacement in some of our most challenged areas, even in the face of increased costs for pipe and materials,” Crummey said.

Crummey says overhaul or maintenance is also needed in the town’s parkland, which includes a 36-hole golf course.

“The master plan has already been available for review online on the town's website for more than 30 days. Kiwanis Park on Route 2 just east of the Latham Circle was rebuilt, adding new pickleball and basketball courts. Last year, we brought back outdoor skating to our pocket park system after a 20-year hiatus,” Crummey said.

Revitalizing the town’s water frontage is also a priority.

“My next effort is to engage shoreline dredging, so as to reinstall a boat launch at our park. Last fall, we also cleared weeds and decaying vegetation along our waterfront park lands so as to restore the sweeping views of our Mohawk River from the park. Additionally, our Mohawk River park trails have been rehabilitated,” Crummey said.

Crummey says some 127 acres of open space along Sand Creek Road, which will be developed into nature trails, was recently added to the park system, and says a new digital registration system set to come online in the spring will ease access.

“This new system will allow residents to open a resident account together with a key fob system. Also, the system allows residents to go online on to our parks and recreation site and to rent a room or an activity room as well or pavilion,” Crummey said.

Crummey adds the Mohawk Park entrance fee is being dropped for town residents.

The Republican says more systems are moving online, following an online payment method being added for water bills.

“Credit card payment options are now available at entry points for our parks, as well as for fees collected by various town departments. And in addition, and in developing a means to continue to share the progress of goals that I have outlined, I introduced the town's first ever electronic Performance Dashboard,” Crummey said.

A link to the dashboard can be found here.

Crummey says supporting local industry is key, adding the town will hold a first-ever job fair in May. The Republican says it’s part of making government customer-focused.

Crummey also said a new senior center is needed for the Albany County town of around 85,000.

“Nearly 20 percent of our population is 65 years or older, including me. This center could serve as a hub for our six senior citizen clubs and provide contiguous access to our senior Resources Department. I want our senior citizens staying in Colonie to live work and play. Let's continue to provide reasons for them to do so,” Crummey said.

Crummey says Colonie’s green efforts, which included 41 acres for Albany Pine Bush preservation and a completed LED streetlight conversion, have seen success.

“4000 streetlights have been replaced with LED fixtures, and it is projected to use 50% less electricity to better light our neighborhoods. In addition, and during my first term, our Climate Smart Communities taskforce achieved Climate Smart Community designation for our town,” Crummey said.

Crummey says a new local law he signed permitting cell node installation has improved cell coverage throughout the town.

“Today, Verizon has been permitted for 10 such cell node installation sites, and more than four have already been deployed. My friends, the Route 9 corridor cell dead zone between Menands Road and the Albany city line has now been eliminated,” Crummey said.

Crummey adds a new cell tower in the town was recently completed.

Overall, Crummey says, heading into the first-ever four-year term for Colonie’s town supervisor, the future is bright, pointing to improved bond ratings of late,” Crummey said.