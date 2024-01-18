Senator Peter Welch calls for long-term federal budget negotiations

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to approve a continuing resolution to keep the government funded until early March. Vermont’s junior Senator says it’s time legislators end stopgap budgets.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch voted in favor of the temporary funding package that extends government funding for some agencies until March 1st and others through March 8th.

The Democrat says such dysfunctional methods must end. Welch, in his first Senate term after eight in the House, says “Threatening shutdowns and punting on a bipartisan budget time and time again is dangerous for Vermont families and for our democracy.... House Republicans need to join us at the table and help us advance a bipartisan, long-term funding deal that moves America forward.”

The Senate passed the measure on a 77 to 18 vote.