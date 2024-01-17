Vermont Health Department moving

The Vermont Department of Health is moving most of its operations from Burlington to Waterbury.

The agency says after 75 years in Burlington the Health Department’s central office will relocate. It will be done in stages beginning January 29th and continue for two months.

The local health office, which provides WIC and other public health services for Chittenden County, will remain open at the current location until March 8th and then move to a site in Burlington’s south end.

The move is occurring because the state is selling the building.